IML 2025 final: Nostalgic showdown between Tendulkar and Lara awaits in India vs West Indies title clash

Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters will face Brian Lara's West Indies Masters in the IML final.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 15, 2025, 7:19 PM IST

The stage is set for a clash between two cricket Masters in the final of the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. On Sunday, March 16, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara will lead the India Masters and West Indies Masters, respectively, in the summit clash of the tournament at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur.

The India Masters, one of the pre-tournament title favourites, have enjoyed a near-perfect run through the IML, even as they avenged their only loss at the league stage against Australia Masters by getting the better of Shane Watson's team in the first semi-final on Thursday, March 13.

India Masters road to final

The home side began its campaign with an exciting four-run win against Sri Lanka Masters, after which it registered a convincing nine-wicket win against England Masters. The India Masters then completed a hat-trick of wins with an 8-wicket thrashing of South Africa Masters, before Australia Masters broke their winning streak in the fourth match. 

Sachin Tendulkar's side, however, regained the momentum by getting the better of the West Indies Masters by seven runs, to finish second at the league stage of the tournament. They then beat Australia Masters in the semi-final by 94 runs.

West Indies Masters path to title clash

On the other hand, the West Indies Masters also began their campaign with back-to-back wins against the Australia Masters and the England Masters. However, they stumbled with consecutive losses to the Sri Lanka Masters and India Masters. 

A 29-run victory over the South Africa Masters in their final group game enabled them to secure a place in the semi-finals. They held their nerve to edge out the Sri Lanka Masters by six runs in the second semi-final on March 14.

Where to watch India Masters vs West Indies Masters Final?

The IML final between India Masters and West Indies Masters on Sunday promises to be a thrilling culmination of what has been a splendid tournament, in which fans have relived cricket's golden era by watching cricketing masters and icons in all their glory, all over again.

The IML final will be live-telecasted on JioHotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits from 7 pm onwards.

