Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's World Cup 2022 champions post has become the most liked picture in the history of Instagram - overtaking an image of an egg.

The image of an egg has been surpassed as the most liked picture in Instagram history by Argentinian icon Lionel Messi's Qatar World Cup 2022 champions post. The 35-year-old legend's photo of him hoisting the coveted trophy after Argentina defeated France in Sunday's epic final has already received over 59 million likes, and the number is only going upward.

Following Argentina's exciting penalty shootout victory over France, the PSG star uploaded ten photos to Instagram documenting the celebrations in Qatar. Messi has also now amassed more than 402 million followers on the social media platform.

In the post's caption, Messi wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it...... Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines, when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream."

It outperformed Cristiano Ronaldo's post from last month, which garnered 41.9 million likes and featured the Portuguese star and Messi playing chess in a Louis Vuitton World Cup advertisement.

However, with a stunning 519 million followers, Ronaldo continues to hold the title of Instagram's most popular user. The 37-year-old striker got 500 million followers on the social networking platform for the first time ever last month.

Messi trails the Portuguese talisman by a wide margin in terms of followers, and the two athletes are the only ones in the top 10. The remaining top ten performers are Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

Chris Godfrey previously held the record for 'likes', uploading a picture of an egg in January 2019. The goal was to surpass the Instagram post with the most likes at the time, a photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter, which had 18.6 million likes. The posting ultimately received 56.7 million likes.

In October 2021, Ronaldo received 32.6 million likes on his post announcing the pregnancy of his partner Georgina Rodriguez, while Messi received 32.2 million likes on his post featuring Ronaldo.

Messi scored twice in the Qatari championship game and successfully converted his shootout penalty. The Paris Saint-Germain player won the final World Cup medal he was lacking, completing his fairytale World Cup.

On Monday, Messi and his teammates took a flight from Qatar back to Argentina, where they celebrated their World Cup victory in front of tens of thousands of ecstatic supporters.

