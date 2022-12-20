Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

    Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's World Cup 2022 champions post has become the most liked picture in the history of Instagram - overtaking an image of an egg.

    football Argentina Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 7:55 PM IST

    The image of an egg has been surpassed as the most liked picture in Instagram history by Argentinian icon Lionel Messi's Qatar World Cup 2022 champions post. The 35-year-old legend's photo of him hoisting the coveted trophy after Argentina defeated France in Sunday's epic final has already received over 59 million likes, and the number is only going upward.

    Following Argentina's exciting penalty shootout victory over France, the PSG star uploaded ten photos to Instagram documenting the celebrations in Qatar. Messi has also now amassed more than 402 million followers on the social media platform.

    Also read: Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy

    In the post's caption, Messi wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it...... Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines, when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    It outperformed Cristiano Ronaldo's post from last month, which garnered 41.9 million likes and featured the Portuguese star and Messi playing chess in a Louis Vuitton World Cup advertisement.

    However, with a stunning 519 million followers, Ronaldo continues to hold the title of Instagram's most popular user. The 37-year-old striker got 500 million followers on the social networking platform for the first time ever last month.

    Also read: A Messi end! Memes carpet bomb Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade

    Messi trails the Portuguese talisman by a wide margin in terms of followers, and the two athletes are the only ones in the top 10. The remaining top ten performers are Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

    Chris Godfrey previously held the record for 'likes', uploading a picture of an egg in January 2019. The goal was to surpass the Instagram post with the most likes at the time, a photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter, which had 18.6 million likes. The posting ultimately received 56.7 million likes.

    In October 2021, Ronaldo received 32.6 million likes on his post announcing the pregnancy of his partner Georgina Rodriguez, while Messi received 32.2 million likes on his post featuring Ronaldo.

    Messi scored twice in the Qatari championship game and successfully converted his shootout penalty. The Paris Saint-Germain player won the final World Cup medal he was lacking, completing his fairytale World Cup.

    On Monday, Messi and his teammates took a flight from Qatar back to Argentina, where they celebrated their World Cup victory in front of tens of thousands of ecstatic supporters.

    Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo: Is G.O.A.T. debate over? Peter Drury answers poetically after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 7:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EFL/League/Carabao Cup 2022-23, MC vs LIV: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of unacceptable behaviours-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of 'unacceptable behaviours'

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 for Mumbai against Hyderabad on First-Class FC return-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad on First-Class return

    football Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Lionel Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy snt

    Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy

    football qatar 2022 Memes carpet bomb Lionel Messi Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade snt

    A Messi end! Memes carpet bomb Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade

    football ARG vs FRA, Argentina vs France Watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in real was unreal - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries-ayh

    'Watching Messi and Mbappe in real was unreal' - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries

    Recent Stories

    Carlo Ancelotti on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate: This duel gave them both motivations-ayh

    Ancelotti on Ronaldo-Messi debate: 'This duel gave them both motivations'

    Telangana abduction turns into marriage woman eloped with boyfriend got married gcw

    Telangana 'abduction' turns into marriage; woman eloped with boyfriend, got married

    football EFL/League/Carabao Cup 2022-23, MC vs LIV: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of unacceptable behaviours-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of 'unacceptable behaviours'

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel Here is how you can make one gcw

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel; Here's how you can make one

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon