Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Maradona

    Argentinian icon Lionel Messi on Tuesday shared an emotional video detailing his journey from Grandoli to Qatar World Cup 2022 victory.

    football Lionel Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Diego Maradona snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 9:45 PM IST

    From the moment Argentina beat France to clinch the Qatar World Cup 2022, football enthusiasts worldwide were aware that it would bring out perhaps the most emotional side of the legendary forward Lionel Messi to the forefront. 

    On Tuesday, the 35-year-old icon, who has vowed to continue playing for his nation, penned the most heartfelt note highlighting his 3-decade-long journey from Grandoli to his maiden World Cup glory.

    Also read: Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy

    Hours after sharing adorable photographs of himself sleeping with the coveted World Cup trophy, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star shared a video on Instagram from his early days as a rookie footballer to the heartache of the 2014 World Cup final to his victory in Qatar. Messi also took the opportunity to thank the spirit of another legendary Argentinian, Diego Maradona, for guiding the team from heaven.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    Messi wrote in the video's caption that it had always been his goal for Argentina to win the World Cup. "From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up."

    “This Cup we got is also from all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did. And we deserved it even in that damn ending,” Messi added.

    “It's also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always benching the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn't go as we wanted. And of course, it's from all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us,” the Argentinian icon stated.

    Also read: Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

    Messi concluded by saying that failure is a necessary part of the path and that success is impossible without it.

    “Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments, it is impossible for success to come. Thank you very much from my heart! Let's go Argentina!" the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner concluded.

    Argentina defeated France on penalties (4-2) after the game was levelled at 3-3 in 120 minutes of play on Sunday at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Messi scored a brace alongside his teammate Angel di Maria's goal, while Kylian Mbappe netted a sensational hat-trick to keep the scores level in extra time. This is Argentina's first World Cup win since Maradona lifted the cup in 1986.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 9:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Argentina Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever snt

    Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

    football EFL/League/Carabao Cup 2022-23, MC vs LIV: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of unacceptable behaviours-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of 'unacceptable behaviours'

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 for Mumbai against Hyderabad on First-Class FC return-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad on First-Class return

    football Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Lionel Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy snt

    Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy

    football qatar 2022 Memes carpet bomb Lionel Messi Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade snt

    A Messi end! Memes carpet bomb Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade

    Recent Stories

    Govt directs all states to step up genome sequencing to check for new variant health ministry meeting tomorrow gcw

    Govt directs all states to step up genome sequencing to check for new variant

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine Vagir to be commissioned soon gcw

    Indian Navy gets fifth Scorpene submarine 'Vagir', to be commissioned soon

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list vma

    Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra Infinix Zero 20 launched Know all about price specs other details gcw

    Infinix releases Infinix Zero Ultra, Infinix Zero 20 launched; Know all about price, specs, other details

    football Argentina Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever snt

    Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon