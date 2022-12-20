Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Maradona

From the moment Argentina beat France to clinch the Qatar World Cup 2022, football enthusiasts worldwide were aware that it would bring out perhaps the most emotional side of the legendary forward Lionel Messi to the forefront.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old icon, who has vowed to continue playing for his nation, penned the most heartfelt note highlighting his 3-decade-long journey from Grandoli to his maiden World Cup glory.

Hours after sharing adorable photographs of himself sleeping with the coveted World Cup trophy, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star shared a video on Instagram from his early days as a rookie footballer to the heartache of the 2014 World Cup final to his victory in Qatar. Messi also took the opportunity to thank the spirit of another legendary Argentinian, Diego Maradona, for guiding the team from heaven.

Messi wrote in the video's caption that it had always been his goal for Argentina to win the World Cup. "From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up."

“This Cup we got is also from all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did. And we deserved it even in that damn ending,” Messi added.

“It's also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always benching the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn't go as we wanted. And of course, it's from all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us,” the Argentinian icon stated.

Messi concluded by saying that failure is a necessary part of the path and that success is impossible without it.

“Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments, it is impossible for success to come. Thank you very much from my heart! Let's go Argentina!" the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner concluded.

Argentina defeated France on penalties (4-2) after the game was levelled at 3-3 in 120 minutes of play on Sunday at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Messi scored a brace alongside his teammate Angel di Maria's goal, while Kylian Mbappe netted a sensational hat-trick to keep the scores level in extra time. This is Argentina's first World Cup win since Maradona lifted the cup in 1986.