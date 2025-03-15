Marcus Rashford pens 8-word statement on his England recall for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Read Full Article

England football star Marcus Rashford responded to his inclusion in the England squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with the first round of the qualification scheduled to take place on March 21. The newly appointed The Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel announced a 26-member squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

England are clubbed in Group K alongside Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra. The Three Lions led by new boss Thomas Tuchel will play the first two matches of the qualifying round against Albania and Latvia on March 21 and March 24, respectively at the Wembley Stadium, which is set to host England's first home game under Tuchel's management. However, the big news from the squad announcement is the return of Marcus Rashford, who was left out of the England squad for the Euro Cup last year.

The 27-year-old’s inclusion in the England squad was rewarded by Thomas Tuchel, who was impressed with his new life at Aston Villa, having joined on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Though Rashford is yet to score a goal for the Unai Emery-led side, he has already shown his impact in the team by providing four assists. After being included in the England first squad for the World Cup qualifiers, the forward expressed his delight to have got an opportunity to play for the national team again.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Marcus Rashford wrote, “Never stop believing. I can't wait to get started.”

Marcus Rashford’s short statement on his England recall

Marcus Rashford had a tumultuous period in his career over the last year as he struggled with form and injuries, missing out on his place in the England squad for Euro 2024 and being out of favour of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. Rashford spent seven weeks on the sidelines before he was loaned to Aston Villa in January. The 27-year-old expressed his desire to look for new opportunities after not getting a game under Ruben Amorim’s leadership and the departure was approved by the Red Devils boss.

At Aston Villa, Rashford was transferred with a £20m pay off by Manchester United. The England international is reportedly earning £315,000 per week in wages until the end of the ongoing season and having an option of securing a permanent deal of £40 million.

Marcus Rashford: Thomas Tuchel explains reason behind his inclusion

Speaking about the inclusion of Marcus Rashford in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Thomas Tuchel was impressed with the youngster’s impact at Aston Villa. He added that inclusion was to push Rashford to the highest level rather than falling back again.

“I felt Marcus had a huge impact at Aston Villa. He's made a huge impact mainly from the bench and the impact was impressive.” The new England coach said.

“The physical impact was impressive and most importantly, the impact against the ball - his work rate, his defensive impact, his hard work in counter-pressing, his tracking back in his position was impressive.

“I had the strong feeling that we should nominate him, bring him in to push him to stay on that level and not fall back in old routines.” he added.

Marcus Rashford has played 59 International games and scored eight goals for England. He will look to don the 60th cap of his international career when The Three Lions take on Albania at the Wembley Stadium on Friday, March 21.

