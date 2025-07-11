Arsenal are pursuing Chelsea's Noni Madueke for a surprising £52 million, despite needing a No 9 and concerns over the player's discipline and performance.

Arsenal's pursuit of Chelsea forward Noni Madueke has been a surprising move in the transfer window. Madueke, 23, would be a great rotation option for Arsenal at both left and right wing, and his ability to play for England adds to his value. However, the agreed £52million fee seems hefty, especially since Arsenal still needs to secure a No 9.

Fans concerned

Despite concerns from Arsenal fans, Madueke has agreed to personal terms on a five-year deal. His discipline has been questioned, having been left out by Chelsea twice, once allegedly due to a poor training performance. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca also didn't start him in the Club World Cup semi-final clash with Fluminense, citing concerns about his focus.

Madueke's performance at Chelsea has been underwhelming, with 20 goals and nine assists in 92 games. He was signed from PSV Eindhoven for £26m, and now Chelsea is set to double their money by selling him to a rival. A recent report claimed that Chelsea believes Madueke has not developed as expected since his signing two-and-a-half years ago.

Chelsea's financial pressure

Chelsea's financial situation plays a significant role in Madueke's departure. They've been fined €31m (£26.8m) for breaching UEFA's financial rules, which could increase to €91m (£78.5m) if they don't comply within four years. Chelsea may also face a ban from registering new players for the Champions League unless they balance their books. The club agreed to pay an unconditional fine of €20m (£17.3m) for not complying with UEFA's 'football earnings rule', which could increase to €80m (£69m) if they don't meet targets. Additionally, Chelsea will pay a further €11m (£9.5m) fine for breaching the 'squad cost rule'.

This summer, Chelsea has signed Liam Delap from Ipswich, Joao Pedro from Brighton, and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund. However, now they need to sell players to recoup funds. Madueke's departure seems to be a result of this necessity. Chelsea will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, seeking their second piece of silverware under Maresca.