Joao Pedro's brace against his former team, Fluminense, propels Chelsea to the FIFA Club World Cup final. Awaiting them are either PSG or Real Madrid, with a potential $115 million prize on the line.

Chelsea secured a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Tuesday, defeating Fluminense 2-0 in the United States. The victory was fueled by a dream debut from Joao Pedro, who scored a brace against his former team.

Pedro's impressive performance included a beautifully bent shot for the opening goal, followed by a second goal that sealed the win for Chelsea. The Brazilian's summer transfer from Brighton has already begun to pay dividends.

Chelsea's next challenge will come in the form of either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid in the final on Sunday. The Blues' progression to the final has not only earned them a chance at the title but also a significant increase in prize money.

Financial windfall for the Blues

According to reports, Chelsea has secured a minimum of $105 million (£76.4 million) for reaching the final. This amount could swell to around $115 million (£85.4 million) if they emerge victorious on Sunday. This prize money is equivalent to the combined transfer fees of Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap.

2021 Champions League connection

Interestingly, Chelsea's qualification for the tournament was a result of their 2021 Champions League win. However, only one player, Reece James, remains from that squad. In a surprising twist, Thiago Silva, who started for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final, played for Fluminense in the semi-final match.