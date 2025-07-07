- Home
Is Gyokeres Arsenal's missing piece? Strengths and weakness of Swedish striker analyzed
Viktor Gyokeres, with his impressive goal-scoring record and relentless work rate, is nearing a move to Arsenal. The question remains whether he can adapt to the Premier League.
Arsenal is closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, with personal terms agreed on a proposed five-year contract. The Swedish striker's impressive record in Portugal has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta, who is looking to bolster his attack. Gyokeres' stint at Sporting has been a resounding success, with two seasons passing in a blur of stomping channel runs and emphatic finishes.
Gyokeres' quality
Gyokeres' quality in front of goal is clear, but much of what he has been able to achieve in Portugal stems from relentless work without the ball. His approach to the No. 9 role is uncompromising, centered on repeated intensity and power that most defenders simply can't match.
Movement and work rate
Gyokeres does most of his work moving forward, rarely dropping deep to connect the play. Instead, he looks to be direct and destructive whenever his team-mates have the ball. He also loves to target wide areas, more than you'd expect for such a prolific centre-forward. Gyokeres thrives in open space, able to drive his team down the flanks and create danger all by himself. According to data, he made 85 sprints in behind the opposition defensive line last season, runs at an average pace of 25km/h or more.
Finishing ability
Gyokeres' finishing ability is impressive, with a strong physical profile and an unerring ability to thump a football. He can score goals from anywhere in the box, with a particular talent for finding the corners with precision. His ability to score scrappy goals, with acceleration in tight spaces, is also a valuable asset. Gyokeres' physicality and movement in the box will be crucial in the Premier League, where defenders are quicker and more physical.
Comparison with Erling Haaland
There's a comparative case study to be made with Erling Haaland, who was similarly emphatic in his final season at Borussia Dortmund. Haaland's success in the Premier League has been impressive, using his freakish physicality to outmuscle and outmaneuver defenders close to goal. Gyokeres will need to replicate this ability to succeed in the Premier League.
Adapting to the Premier League
The question remains whether Gyokeres can adapt to the Premier League. His success will depend on his ability to scrap with defenders and find those yards of space in the box. Encouragingly, his two-year spell with Coventry showed that he has what it takes against tough centre-backs. Gyokeres scored some breathtaking goals in the Championship, holding off defenders, shifting the ball, and finding the corners.
Arsenal's need
Arsenal's lack of goals from a recognized centre-forward has been well-documented. Gyokeres would give them a physical presence and finishing ability that could revitalize their attack. His ability to score goals from anywhere in the box, combined with his movement and work rate, makes him an attractive prospect for Mikel Arteta.
Gyokeres' negative
While he does have one weakness, it's not a major concern for a striker of his caliber. Gyokeres' defensive contribution is listed as his only weakness, but this is a minor issue considering his incredible goal-scoring record.
If Arsenal can secure his signature, Gyokeres could be the missing piece in their attacking puzzle.