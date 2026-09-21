Calicut FC defender Rijohn Jose died in a late-night motorcycle collision in Kozhikode, which also left teammate Gani Ahmed Nigam seriously injured. The 29-year-old’s death came just days before Super League Kerala 2026, leaving Kerala football in mourning.

Calicut Football Club (CFC) has been struck by devastating news following the tragic death of 29-year-old defender Rijohn Jose in a late-night road accident in Kozhikode on Sunday, September 20.

Rijohn Jose, alongside his teammate and Santosh Trophy player Gani Ahmed Nigam, was travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with another bike on the Gandhi Road flyover near Christian College in Kozhikode, reportedly around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Rijohn was brought dead to the hospital, while Nigam suffered serious injuries and remains under treatment.

Calicut FC Footballer’s tragic death has sparked shockwaves across Kerala football fraternity, as tributes poured in from clubs, players, and fans mourning the loss of a dedicated defender whose presence on and off the pitch left a lasting mark on the state's football landscape.

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How Did The Accident Take Place?

Rijohn Jose and Gani Ahmed Nigam were reportedly travelling on a bike in Kozhikode (formerly known as Calicut) when another motorcycle, which had two people on board, collided with their vehicle near Christian College, which was located near the Gandhi Flyover.

The collision between the two vehicles was so severe that both Rijohn Jose and Gani Ahmed Nigam were thrown onto the road, with the Calicut FC defender suffering serious injuries. The bystanders and locals rushed them to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where Rijohn was declared.

However, Rijohn’s teammate and Santosh Trophy player Gani Ahmed Nigam, and the other two people travelling on the second motorcycle, were also taken to the hospital for treatment. The accident on the Gandhi flyover has grabbed Kerala headlines, as Rijohn Jose’s death came just days before the start of the Super League Kerala season, where he was set to represent Calicut FC after moving from Forca Kochi FC.

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As Super League Kerala 2026 is set to begin on September 25, the Calicut FC management has been left with a huge setback, with the club’s preparations for the new season overshadowed by Rijohn Jose’s sudden death.

Rijohn and Gani Ahmed Nigam had joined the squad only two days before the accident as the team began its pre-season preparations in Kozhikode.

Who Was Rijohn Jose?

Born in September 1997 and hailing from Thrissur, Rijohn Bose is a well-known name in Kerala football, having established himself as a formidable presence in domestic football across various regional and national circuits.

Having started his professional career with FC Deccan, Rijohn went on to represent several domestic clubs, including Wayanad United, Sreebhumi FC, and George Telegraph SC, before making his mark in the Super League Kerala. The 29-year-old was a key defender for Forca Kochi FC for two consecutive SKL seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Ahead of the Super League Kerala 2026 season, Rijohn returned to Calicut FC after representing Forca Kochi in the previous edition. He was part of the Calicut FC team that won the inaugural season of the tournament in 2024, defeating Forca Kochi FC 2-1 in the final.

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His two seasons with Forca Kochi FC saw him establish himself as one of the dependable defenders in the Super League Kerala, featuring in the club’s campaigns in 2024 and 2025. He returned to the Calicut franchise ahead of the 2026 season, reuniting with the club where he had previously achieved title success.

However, before the fourth season of the Super Kerala League could start, the Calicut FC defender’s life was tragically cut short in a road accident in Kozhikode, leaving his teammates and the wider Kerala football community mourning his untimely death.

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