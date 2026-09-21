Matheus Cunha's 89th-minute strike earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Fulham, who had taken the lead via a Lisandro Martinez own goal. In another match, Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth thanks to a goal from Alexander Isak.

Cunha's Late Strike Rescues Point for United

A late strike from Matheus Cunha helped Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw against Fulham in their Premier League clash at the Craven Cottage on Sunday. After fumbling a 2-0 lead against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup, the crisis continued for the Michael Carrick-managed side as an own goal from Lisandro Martinez gifted Fulham a lead, but Cunha's late deflected strike helped the Red Devils get a point.

In the first half, Bruno Fernandes missed a golden chance to score after an inviting cutback from Cunha. Manchester United missed several chances, with Bernd Leno being exceptional for Fulham with his goalkeeping, making some full-stretch saves, as per Sky Sports. Cunha and Martinez also saw their efforts saved by Fulham in the first 30 minutes.

In the second half as well, Leno made some saves against Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, before Cunha's last gasp 89th minute strike sealed Manchester United a point.

Manchester United sit in 12th spot in the points table, with a win, two draws and losses each, with just five points, 10 points behind the table-toppers and arch-rivals Manchester City, with Fulham seated at 19th spot.

Isak Goal Extends Liverpool's Unbeaten Run

Elsewhere, a strike from Alexander Isak helped Liverpool continue their unbeaten run with a 1-0 run win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. After a goalless draw, a cross from Cody Gakpo aided Isak as he finished off via a slight nick off Florian Wirtz in the 57th minute. Bournemouth, who qualified for European Football by finishing sixth in the Premier League and booked a Europa League slot, are yet to win, placed 17th in the points table. Liverpool, while they could be better, are still unbeaten, placed seventh with two wins and three draws, giving them nine points. (ANI)