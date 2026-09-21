NSW allrounder Jack Edwards joins Australia's ODI squad for the South Africa series, replacing injured pacer Billy Stanlake. Edwards, who recently played for Australia A, is yet to make his ODI debut. Spencer Johnson has also been released.

New South Wales (NSW) allrounder Jack Edwards has been added to Australia's ODI squad for the South Africa series after pacer Billy Stanlake was ruled out of the tour due to injury, according to Cricinfo.

Edwards, who recently stepped down as New South Wales captain to focus on his own game, has been included in the squad after being part of Australia's A side in India for the four-day series against India A. He made his international debut in the T20I series against Pakistan earlier this year but is yet to play an ODI for Australia.

Stanlake suffered a side injury during his fifth over in the second match of Australia's series against Zimbabwe. Australia completed a 3-0 series win after securing a one-wicket victory in the final match on Sunday.

Squad Strategy and Pace Attack Boost

Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson has been released from the squad to manage his workload ahead of the 50-over leg of the Australia A tour of India. Johnson featured in two matches during the Zimbabwe series and contributed with the bat alongside Nathan Ellis in Australia's final-game victory.

According to Cricinfo, the decision to bring in an allrounder instead of a specialist fast bowler could be linked to Cameron Green's absence from the Zimbabwe series due to a shoulder issue. However, Australia's pace attack will be strengthened by the arrival of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the South Africa series.

Australia travelled to South Africa on Monday for the three-match ODI series, beginning in Durban on Thursday, followed by matches in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom. The focus will then shift towards the Test series. The multi-format fast bowlers are expected to be rotated during the tour, with Josh Hazlewood featuring in only one match during the Zimbabwe series.

Australia A Squad Updates

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb will captain Australia A in their opening four-day match against India A. Nathan McSweeney has been allowed to focus on his batting, while Handscomb was included in the squad with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.

With Edwards unavailable for Australia A duties, Liam Scott will take up the allrounder's role at No. 7. Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway will open the batting, while spinners Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli will feature alongside pacers Fergus O'Neill and Brendan Doggett. (ANI)