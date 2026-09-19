A 16-year-old boy named Dilraj collapsed and died while playing football with his friends at a turf in Karimpuzha. The incident left fellow players shocked as the teenager suddenly fell unconscious during the game and could not be revived.

Sreekrishnapuram: A Class 11 student died after collapsing while playing football on a turf in Karimpuzha, Palakkad. The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Dilraj, son of Rajan and Deepa from Kottayil. His family home is located near Thottara LP School in Sreekrishnapuram.

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According to the available information, Dilraj had gone to the turf in Karimpuzha to play football with his friends. He was taking part in the game when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. The sudden incident reportedly shocked his friends and others present at the turf.

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People at the spot immediately rushed Dilraj to Mangode Hospital in an attempt to save his life. However, despite the efforts to provide medical assistance, he could not be saved and was declared dead.

The news of the teenager's sudden death has left his family, friends and the local community in shock. Dilraj was a Class 11 student and was known to be actively involved in playing football with his friends. The incident has also raised concern over the sudden health emergency that occurred while the teenager was engaged in a routine sporting activity. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death are awaited.