President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, and Suchika Tariyal for their medal wins at the Asian Games 2026. Patil (bronze) and Dhillon (silver) won in shooting, while Tariyal secured a historic bronze in MMA.

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated Indian athletes Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Suchika Tariyal for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

President Murmu Congratulates Medal Winners

The official handle of the President of India on X congratulated Rudrankksh Patil for securing a bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event, saying his achievement resulted in a proud double podium finish for India. "Congratulations to Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event, culminating in a proud double podium finish for India at the Asian Games 2026. May you achieve many more successes in the years ahead," the post read.

Congratulations to Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event, culminating in a proud double podium finish for India at the Asian Games 2026. May you achieve many more successes in the years ahead. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2026

President Murmu also lauded Himanshu Dhillon for winning the silver medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Final, praising his dedication and sporting excellence. "Warm congratulations to Himanshu Dhillon on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Final at the Asian Games 2026. Your impressive performance reflects your focus, dedication and sporting excellence. May you continue to scale new heights and bring greater glory to India," the President's official handle wrote.

Warm congratulations to Himanshu Dhillon on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Final at the Asian Games 2026. Your impressive performance reflects your focus, dedication and sporting excellence. May you continue to scale new heights and bring greater… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2026

She also congratulated mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal for creating history by winning a bronze medal in the sport at the Asian Games 2026. "Congratulations to you, Suchika Tariyal, on creating history by winning the Bronze Medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) at the Asian Games 2026. With MMA making its debut at the Games, this achievement holds special significance for Indian sport. I wish you continued success and many more accomplishments," the post stated.

Congratulations to you, Suchika Tariyal, on creating history by winning the Bronze Medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) at the Asian Games 2026. With MMA making its debut at the Games, this achievement holds special significance for Indian sport. I wish you continued success and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2026

India's Roundup at Asian Games

Meanwhile, India recorded several notable performances across disciplines at the Asian Games on Monday, with wins in kabaddi, boxing and table tennis, while athletes also competed in shooting, swimming, soft tennis, wushu and sepaktakraw.

The Indian men's kabaddi team registered a dominant 49-23 victory over Japan in their Group A match. In boxing, Sumit advanced after defeating Bunjong Sinsiri in the men's 70kg Round of 32 bout. India's women's table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 in their Group F match.

In shooting, Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon qualified for the men's 10m air rifle individual final after finishing third and seventh, respectively, in qualification. Parth Mane finished 11th, while India secured silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event.

In swimming, Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke final, while Rishabh Das remained as reserve. Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah missed qualification for the men's 50m freestyle final, and Dhanush Suresh failed to advance to the men's 100m breaststroke final.

In soft tennis, Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena began their mixed doubles Group B campaign with a 5-0 win over Cambodia's Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khun. The pair also defeated Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj-Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar but lost to South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa-Jaekyu Park in the group stage. They later exited after a defeat against the Philippines' Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit in the Round of 16.

In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final. India suffered a defeat against Japan in the men's team regu Group B match in sepaktakraw. (ANI)