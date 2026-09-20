Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says an 'exciting period' is ahead for the national side, as he aims to give youngsters chances to adapt to the team's style of play ahead of a run of home friendlies in September and October.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni dropped a hint about his international future, saying that what is coming ahead is an "exciting period" for the national side, and he aims to give youngsters enough chances to adapt to the team's style of play. Lionel made the statement ahead of Argentina's run of home friendlies from September 21 to October 6.

He was appointed as the team's boss in 2018 and has led the team to a landmark FIFA World Cup 2022 title and two Copa America trophies. In the 2026 FIFA WC, Argentina finished as runners-up to Spain.

An Exciting Period Begins

Speaking to MiGu, as quoted by Goal.com, Lionel said an exciting era starts for the national side as youngsters knock on senior team selection doors. He also said that age is an irrelevant factor, with form and committment being paramount. He also said that the focus is to establish a smooth transition while maintaining the team's tactical identity.

"Logically, we will try, whether we are there or not. That is not the important thing. They truly deserve it, that is our intention in the upcoming matches: to give young players the opportunity to adapt to our style of play. Now an important, exciting period begins," he said.

The Challenge of Sustaining Success

Reflecting on the psychological challenge of keeping the team's hunger, Lionel spoke on the period after the 2024 Copa America win in the US. The manager acknowledged that repeating trophy-rich cycles is a difficult task, but expressed faith in his team. He also emphasised that a positive connection between fans and team is paramount.

"After the 2024 Copa America, I also had a feeling that things were going to be tough," Scaloni explained. "It is difficult to try (repeating trophy-rich runs), I am not saying it will be easy. As a coach, as the leader of the group, you have to know that it's going to be difficult," he signed off.

Upcoming Friendlies and Messi's Farewell

Lionel Scaloni's side will have a match on September 30 against Bolivia at Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the province of Cordoba.

The other two fixtures will be held at River Plate's Stadium, one against Burkina Faso on October 3 and on October 6 against Benin.

Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will attend the last friendly on October 6, with Messi getting a chance to bid a final farewell to international football on home soil.