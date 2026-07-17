Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been appointed to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, a historic moment for him and his country. The article covers his emotional reaction, his distinguished career officiating high-profile matches, and the significance of this ultimate career achievement.

The Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been selected to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

The 23rd edition of football’s prestigious tournament has now to the conclusion, with the defending champions Argentina poised to face Spain in a historic final. Argentina and Spain defeated England and France in the respective semifinal clashes in order to secure their place in the highly anticipated championship showdown.

Before the high-stakes title clash, France and England will compete in the third-place play-off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, July 18, in what is the penultimate match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Slavko Vincic Receives Three Gold Strips Historic Final Appointment

Getting an opportunity or being appointed to become the main referee for the FIFA World Cup final is nothing short of the pinnacle of a referee's career, representing the ultimate validation of years of dedication, consistency, and elite-level performance. For Slavko Vincic, it is the realization of a lifelong dream.

During the selection of the main referee for the high-stakes battle between the defending champions Argentina and Spain, FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina praised the appointment, remarking on both the aesthetic and professional significance of the moment.

“Playing with golden stripes is something beautiful. I am sure you agree with me. It's beautiful, and it's absolutely great. As well, it's great that the referee will be Slavko Vincic." Collina said.

As soon as Pierluigi Collina appointed Slavko Vincic as the main man in the middle for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the Slovenian was visibly overcome with emotion, struggling to hold back tears upon hearing the news.

In his emotional post-announcement interview with FIFA, Vincic reflected on the magnitude of the moment, admitting that he was initially left in a state of ‘shock’ followed by overwhelming happiness. He added that he was shaken upon hearing the news, describing the appointment as an ‘incredible honour’ and the realization of a lifelong dream for any young referee.

Who Is Slavko Vincic?

Slavko Vincic is a highly experienced referee who has been an international-listed FIFA referee since 2010. Born in Maribor, Slovenia, on November 25, 1979, the 46-year-old has built a stellar resume officiating at the highest levels of the sport.

His appointment as the referee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final has added another historic milestone to a career already defined by high-profile assignments on the global stage. In the past, Slavko Vincic officiated the 2022 UEFA Europa League, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and 2024 Euro Cup semifinal between Spain and France.

Vincic was the referee when Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the only match Argentina has lost under his officiating. He also officiated the 2025 Nations League semifinal between Germany and Portugal, further cementing his reputation as an official trusted by UEFA and FIFA for the sport's most demanding fixtures.

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In the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the 46-year-old has officiated two group-stage matches, Brazil vs Morocco and Jordan vs Algeria, as well as the Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador.

Now, Slavko Vincic is set to become the first Slovenian referee to ever officiate the FIFA World Cup final, a historic appointment that elevates him to the absolute pinnacle of international football officiating. This serves as a crowning achievement for a referee who has methodically risen through the ranks of elite European football, earning the trust of FIFA’s selection committee.

Alongside Vincic, the officiating team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature his compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic as assistant referees. Rounding out the crew, the Jordanian official Adham Makhadmeh has been appointed as the fourth official, with his countryman Mohammad Al-Kalaf serving as the reserve assistant referee.

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