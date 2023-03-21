Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH Messi mania: Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina; here's how he reacted

    On Monday night, Lionel Messi visited a restaurant by the name of Don Julio in Buenos Aires, and was greeted by a sea of fans. Videos of the World Cup 2022 hero being mobbed by fans has now gone viral.

    football
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    The past several weeks have been trying for Lionel Messi. The legendary forward has found the going a little rough at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the incredible high of winning a first World Cup with Argentina.

    Messi has not looked like himself since returning to club football, except for an incredible late free-kick winner against Lille and a few more occasional flashes of greatness. The 35-year-old forward was invisible during the two legs of PSG's Champions League match against Bayern Munich, which they lost 3-0 on aggregate.

    PSG supporters recently booed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner during their unexpected 2-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday. If the game were played on Argentinean soil, showing any negativity towards the legendary forward would be a mortal offence, especially after he enchanted his compatriots during the World Cup in Qatar.

    The legendary Barcelona player had seven goals during the competition, earning him the Golden Boot and the trophy. 

    It would be an understatement to say he is a hero in Argentina. For Messi, there is no such thing as a peaceful night out in Argentina. 

    After helping his nation win its third World Cup last December, the Argentine superstar is practically a deity in his country. His devotees seize any opportunity to see him.

    Argentina is preparing to play Panama and Curacao as Messi is on international duty with Argentina. This is an opportunity for Argentina to showcase the World Cup they won in Qatar to their home fans.

    On Monday night, Messi went out for dinner with his family, and what he saw there was astounding and terrifying. He was dining at Don Julio, which according to Clarin, is ranked number 14 among the top restaurants in the world. It specialises in traditional Argentine "parrilla" cuisine or barbecue food.

    Fortunately, despite the claustrophobic nature of his exit from the restaurant, Messi seemed to handle the uproar in good spirits.

    Here's a look at some of the other videos that have gone viral on Twitter:

    Before the 2022–23 club season's final months begin, Argentina is slated to play two friendlies.

    In the first, on March 24, they play host to Panama at Monumental, where Messi and his colleagues will celebrate by hoisting the World Cup trophy in front of more than 80,000 spectators.

    On the 28th, Argentina plays Curaçao, a team with little international experience. Messi has the opportunity to dramatically increase his international goal total in this encounter.

     

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
