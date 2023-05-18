Champions League: 'We had to swallow poison' - Guardiola elated as City avenges past demons of Madrid

Champions League: Manchester City crushed Real Madrid 4-0 at home (5-1 overall) as it sailed into the final, avenging its past demons against the side. Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola was satisfied with the scary performance of his side.

English champion Manchester City presented a scary version of itself as it crushed defending champion Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semis at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. It was a 5-1 overall triumph following last week's 1-1 draw during the away leg.

It began with Bernardo Silva's brace in the 23rd and 27th minutes, as the Cityzens led 2-0 at half-time, while after the break, they added a couple more, thanks to Manuel Akanji and Julián Álvarez in the 76th and stoppage time to leave Los Blancos clueless. Meanwhile, City head coach Pep Guardiola was naturally enraptured by the ruthless performance of his boys.

"I felt these last days that we had a mix of calm and tension to play this type of game. After 10 or 15 minutes, I felt that all the pain we had during one year from what happened last season was there today [Wednesday]. It was so hard and tough last season when we played quite similar to today, and I remember Toni Kroos gave an interview saying they could have lost 10-1 or 10-2 at the Etihad," said Guardiola.

"Kroos is one of the best players I have ever seen and trained, and when he says that, it means we were there, and it was tough losing the way we lost. At that moment, we had to swallow poison and football and sport always give you another chance," Guardiola added.

"When the draw was Madrid, I said, 'Yeah, I want it'. I wanted it because I think today everything was there – the energy we had from a year of being criticised as players for not having character when we lost because it was football. Today it was there, and I'm pleased for the whole organisation – for the chairman, owner, staff and especially all the players because we accepted the defeat, and today, we were there," he asserted.

Speaking on the possibility of winning the treble this season, starting this weekend with the English Premier League (EPL), Guardiola cited, "We are one game away from winning the Premier League for three years in a row, and we have been in two Champions League finals and one semi-final. That is consistency. I always exemplify being Carabao Cup winners for four years in a row. That means the level of this team."

"There is one incredible detail in this team that I'm so proud of – they are so humble. It doesn't matter the competition. They take every game seriously because they are so humble. I wouldn't say I like arrogance in sports. The moment that you believe you are something you are not. These guys have not done this for many years, and today, we got the reward they deserve," he continued.

"A final against an Italian team, people will say we are favourites, and that is the worst that can happen, but we have time to prepare, and now, we focus on Chelsea because we have to try to close the Premier League as soon as possible because we have to prepare for United and Inter Milan," concluded a confident Guardiola.