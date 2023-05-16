EPL: Jurgen Klopp vows Liverpool not to give up on Champions League hopes after securing Europa League berth

EPL: Liverpool thrashed Leicester City 3-0 on Monday night, as it assured a top-six berth, which ensured a UEFA Europa League berth for it. However, club boss Jurgen Klopp is far from giving up on its faint top-four hopes.

English giant, Liverpool gave a resounding performance to outplay a relegation-threatened Leicester City 3-0 away from home in the English Premier League (EPL) on Monday. The triumph ensured a top-six place for the visitors, assuring it of a UEFA Europa League (UEL) berth. However, despite a turbulent season, The Reds are not to be contained with it, as head coach Jurgen Klopp has urged his side to give its all in its faint hopes for a top-four finish, which would assure it of a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth next season.

Liverpool had a stormy season mostly, lurking below fifth place most of the time, while it had reached around the tenth place where its European qualification was severely threatened. However, a nine-contest unbeaten run, including seven conquests, has allowed the side to bounce back efficiently and challenge for the top four again.

ALSO READ: How Barcelona won its 1st La Liga since 2019 - The Numbers Game

“Our job is to keep the pressure [over Newcastle and Manchester United], but if not, this is already better than we could have expected six or seven weeks ago. I am still trying to understand what it means to us. Four or five years ago, we had Chelsea on our neck, and they were consistently winning. It was the year we finished fourth and had to go in the qualification.”

“We had to win the last game, and until the last, we had to win, win, win, because behind us they were always winning. We made it anyway, and I expect them to do that, too. But, it keeps you on your toes, and that’s our job – we have to keep them on their toes, and then, we will see what happens,” added Klopp.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona, claims Joan Laporta amid return to Camp Nou rumours

“Six or seven weeks ago, I didn’t believe it could happen. What we lacked at the time was consistency. The game never became what it could have been, a real fight, challenges everywhere, because we controlled it compellingly,” Klopp further stated, as Curtis Jones (33rd and 36th) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (71st) gave The Reds a much-needed UEL berth.