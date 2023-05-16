Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL: Jurgen Klopp vows Liverpool not to give up on Champions League hopes after securing Europa League berth

    EPL: Liverpool thrashed Leicester City 3-0 on Monday night, as it assured a top-six berth, which ensured a UEFA Europa League berth for it. However, club boss Jurgen Klopp is far from giving up on its faint top-four hopes.

    football EPL English Premier League LEI vs LIV: Jurgen Klopp vows Liverpool not to give up on UEFA Champions League hopes after securing Europa League berth-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 16, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    English giant, Liverpool gave a resounding performance to outplay a relegation-threatened Leicester City 3-0 away from home in the English Premier League (EPL) on Monday. The triumph ensured a top-six place for the visitors, assuring it of a UEFA Europa League (UEL) berth. However, despite a turbulent season, The Reds are not to be contained with it, as head coach Jurgen Klopp has urged his side to give its all in its faint hopes for a top-four finish, which would assure it of a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth next season.

    Liverpool had a stormy season mostly, lurking below fifth place most of the time, while it had reached around the tenth place where its European qualification was severely threatened. However, a nine-contest unbeaten run, including seven conquests, has allowed the side to bounce back efficiently and challenge for the top four again.

    ALSO READ: How Barcelona won its 1st La Liga since 2019 - The Numbers Game

    “Our job is to keep the pressure [over Newcastle and Manchester United], but if not, this is already better than we could have expected six or seven weeks ago. I am still trying to understand what it means to us. Four or five years ago, we had Chelsea on our neck, and they were consistently winning. It was the year we finished fourth and had to go in the qualification.”

    “We had to win the last game, and until the last, we had to win, win, win, because behind us they were always winning. We made it anyway, and I expect them to do that, too. But, it keeps you on your toes, and that’s our job – we have to keep them on their toes, and then, we will see what happens,” added Klopp.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona, claims Joan Laporta amid return to Camp Nou rumours

    “Six or seven weeks ago, I didn’t believe it could happen. What we lacked at the time was consistency. The game never became what it could have been, a real fight, challenges everywhere, because we controlled it compellingly,” Klopp further stated, as Curtis Jones (33rd and 36th) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (71st) gave The Reds a much-needed UEL berth.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderanad: 'Tonman' Shubman Gill hands GT 34-run win over SRH and a playoff berth, Twitter amazed-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Tonman' Shubman Gill hands GT 34-run win over SRH and playoff berth, Twitter amazed

    Should Rohit and Kohli be reserved for ODIs and Tests? Shastri gives his take on new Indian T20I breed-ayh

    Should Rohit and Kohli be reserved for ODIs and Tests? Shastri gives his take on new Indian T20I breed

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI preview: Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants aim to end Mumbai Indians' impetus in paramount battle

    football EPL English Premier League: Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans after Gunners virtually knocked out of title race (WATCH)-ayh

    EPL: Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans after Gunners virtually knocked out of title race (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming rues missing out on Varun Chakravarthy after defeat to KKR

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to take perfect selfies MSW

    7 ways to take perfect selfies

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school anr

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case LYCA Productions; check details AJR

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case; check details

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR web services departments gcw

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon