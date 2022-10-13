Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: Klopp hails Salah as 'special' after historic Liverpool hat-trick against Rangers

    Liverpool was in 'rout mode' on Wednesday during its away 2022-23 UCL tie against Rangers, winning 7-1, while Mohamed Salah scored a historic hat-trick, as he drew high praise from club boss Jurgen Klopp.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    It was a spectacular outing from English giants Liverpool against Scottish giants Rangers away from home during the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 on Wednesday. The visitors hammered the hosts 7-1, with goals coming from Roberto Firmino (24 & 55), Darwin Nunez (66), Mohamed Salah (76, 80 & 81) and Harvey Elliott (87). Also, Salah's hat-trick turned out to be historic as he scored the quickest of the competition to date (six minutes and 12 seconds), going past Robert Lewandowski (10 minutes and 22 seconds). Meanwhile, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with the victory and dubbed the Egyptian striker as 'special'.

    "We had a positive half-time talk. We wanted more in the second half. It worked out. It was special, particularly Mo. It was vital how we adapted to the positions of the line-up. Everyone who started tonight played well. Fabio [Carvalho] and Harvey, really good," Klopp told BT Sports.

    ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23 - WHY IS SIMEONE HAPPY DESPITE ATLETICO'S GOALLESS DRAW AGAINST BRUGGE?

    "It's the best we could have asked for. I'm pleased. I think the first half prepared the second half. We can be a good football team when we are on it. We built on the good things from the first half, kept them moving, and obviously, they had to change the centre half," added Klopp.

    "The goals we scored were exceptional. It's a night where things worked out for us. It changes the mood, definitely, and that's good. We all know who is coming on Sunday [Manchester City]. That will be different, but it's better to go in with the feeling from tonight," Klopp continued.

    ALSO READ: Will 700 goal-scoring machine Ronaldo get more game time at Man United? Ten Hag gives ultimate response

    Speaking further on facing City this weekend in the English Premier League (EPL), Klopp informed the media, "We don't have to make a big thing of it, but the best football team in the world right now is coming to Anfield on Sunday. We will see what we can do, but it's not now that we are with a big mouth and telling them to come and we are waiting. Not at all. It was for us tonight for different reasons, crucial. Yes, 7-1 is a freak result. We know that."

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
