Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: Why is Simeone happy despite Atletico's goalless draw against Brugge?

    At home on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid settled for a goalless draw to Club Brugge in UCL 2022-23. The Matters Makers' chances of qualifying for the pre-quarters look slim, but club boss Diego Simeone remains happy.

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Why is Diego Simeone happy despite Atletico Madrid goalless draw against Club Brugge?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Things are not going the right way this season for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in La Liga or the UEFA Champions League (UCL). It hosted Belgian champion Club Brugge on Wednesday in their UCL group-stage tie and settled for a goalless draw. As a result, the visitors have gone atop the group table, while the hosts remain third, whereas the latter's chances of making it to the pre-quarters look dicey. Nevertheless, the Mattress Makers' head coach Diego Simeone was not unhappy with the draw and was satisfied overall with his side's gameplay.

    After the draw, Simeone said, "We had essential situations, well generated. We played one of the best games of this season due to our rhythm, intensity, the rival. Many good things were seen, but the goal did not come. Morata's chance is the one that remains in all of our minds, but the goalkeepers are here to stop, and the players are here to be forceful or not."

    ALSO READ: Will 700 goal-scoring machine Ronaldo get more game time at Man United? Ten Hag gives ultimate response

    "This round, we did better things than in the first leg against them. I keep a lot of good things, honestly. The classification was complicated, and we are in a place where the only good thing is that we have to win both games," added Simeone. Atletico must win its remaining matches against tough opponents Porto and Bayer Leverkusen to stand a chance to enter pre-quarters.

    Atletico was denied quite some scoring chances by Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. He documented, "I have already done many things, but it was an incredible feeling with the team. A first in the history of the club. It's a great moment. We needed everything to keep the clean sheet today. I had a good match and made my saves, but it was necessary to keep the clean sheet."

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance snt

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance

    football Revealed What Cristiano Ronaldo was thinking when benched by Man United boss Erik Ten Hag snt

    Revealed: What Ronaldo was thinking when benched by Man United boss Ten Hag

    football champions league psg vs benfica world cup is coming messi fans go berserk over photo with Game of thrones jon snow snt

    'World Cup is coming': Messi fans go berserk after wife shares photo of PSG star with GoT's Jon Snow

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone talks about her marriage, fighting depression, mental illness, acting career and more RBA

    Deepika Padukone talks about her marriage, fighting depression, mental illness, acting career and more

    Karnataka Bengaluru likely to receive moderate rain for rest of week; check details - adt

    Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive moderate rain for rest of week; check details

    Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban

    Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban

    David Warner captaincy ban revoke being considered by Cricket Australia CA-ayh

    David Warner's captaincy ban revoke being considered by Cricket Australia

    Allu Arjun receives title of 'Indian Of The Year'; becomes first South Indian actor to receive RBA

    Allu Arjun receives title of 'Indian Of The Year'; becomes first South Indian actor to receive

    Recent Videos

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon