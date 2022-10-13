UCL 2022-23: Why is Simeone happy despite Atletico's goalless draw against Brugge?

Things are not going the right way this season for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in La Liga or the UEFA Champions League (UCL). It hosted Belgian champion Club Brugge on Wednesday in their UCL group-stage tie and settled for a goalless draw. As a result, the visitors have gone atop the group table, while the hosts remain third, whereas the latter's chances of making it to the pre-quarters look dicey. Nevertheless, the Mattress Makers' head coach Diego Simeone was not unhappy with the draw and was satisfied overall with his side's gameplay.

After the draw, Simeone said, "We had essential situations, well generated. We played one of the best games of this season due to our rhythm, intensity, the rival. Many good things were seen, but the goal did not come. Morata's chance is the one that remains in all of our minds, but the goalkeepers are here to stop, and the players are here to be forceful or not."

ALSO READ: Will 700 goal-scoring machine Ronaldo get more game time at Man United? Ten Hag gives ultimate response

"This round, we did better things than in the first leg against them. I keep a lot of good things, honestly. The classification was complicated, and we are in a place where the only good thing is that we have to win both games," added Simeone. Atletico must win its remaining matches against tough opponents Porto and Bayer Leverkusen to stand a chance to enter pre-quarters.

Atletico was denied quite some scoring chances by Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. He documented, "I have already done many things, but it was an incredible feeling with the team. A first in the history of the club. It's a great moment. We needed everything to keep the clean sheet today. I had a good match and made my saves, but it was necessary to keep the clean sheet."