Thomas Tuchel will earn staggering 3 million pounds bonus if England win 2026 World Cup: Report

Thomas Tuchel, the newly appointed manager of the England men’s football team, is reportedly set to land a substantial bonus should he guide the Three Lions to victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. The 51-year-old German coach, known for his successful stints at top European clubs, was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate earlier this month after the latter stepped down following England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

According to The Sun, Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract with the Football Association (FA), earning him at least £7.5 million during that period, which translates to 5 million pounds per year. This is reportedly double the annual salary Southgate earned while managing the England team. Additionally, Tuchel is in line for a hefty bonus of 3 million pounds if he leads England to World Cup glory—a feat the country has not achieved since their sole triumph in 1966.

While Southgate’s contract had a bigger potential bonus of 4 million pounds for winning the World Cup, Tuchel’s package reflects the FA’s confidence in the German tactician, who boasts an impressive record of success at the club level. His illustrious career includes domestic and international silverware with top clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel’s appointment follows Southgate’s resignation after seven years in charge. Under Southgate’s leadership, England experienced a resurgence on the international stage. In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he took the team to the semi-finals, where they finished fourth after being knocked out by Croatia. Southgate also guided England to the 2020 European Championship final, where they narrowly lost to Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley. His final tournament in charge was Euro 2024, where England were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the final.

Though Southgate failed to deliver a major trophy, he restored national pride and belief in the England squad, known for their young and talented players like Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden. His legacy is one of stability and progress, and now it is Tuchel’s task to build on that foundation.

Tuchel, widely regarded as one of the top tactical minds in football, will take on his first major international role after years of success in club management. He led Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021, and he has won domestic league titles with PSG and Bayern Munich. The FA hopes that Tuchel's experience managing elite clubs and players will translate into success on the international stage.

His first game in charge of the England national team is expected in March 2025, during the team’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Before that, interim manager Lee Carsley will oversee England’s matches against Greece and Ireland in November.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, expectations will be high for Tuchel to deliver on England's potential. The Three Lions will be aiming to lift the World Cup for the first time since their historic 1966 victory, with Tuchel’s tactical acumen seen as a key factor in achieving this long-awaited success. If he succeeds, the German coach will not only earn his bonus but also cement his place in English football history.

Tuchel’s appointment signals a new chapter for the England team, with hopes that his leadership will finally break their international trophy drought. As he prepares to take the reins, all eyes will be on his strategies, squad selections, and how he navigates the pressure of managing one of the world’s most passionate football nations.

