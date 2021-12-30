  • Facebook
    Ronaldo statue sparks debate over why footballer from Portugal, that once colonised Goa, is being honoured

    A newly installed statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in Goa has sparked a debate over why a footballer from Portugal that once colonised the Indian state has been honoured instead of an Indian player.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo statue sparks debate over why star from Portugal that once colonised Goa is being honoured
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Goa, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 2:25 PM IST
    Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular football stars in the world, and his fans are spread across every nook and corner of the globe. The Manchester United forward, who recently reached the 800 goal milestone, may not be in his best form, but this has not stopped Ronaldo's fans from showing their adulation for the footballer. 

    One such gesture in honour of the Portuguese striker is the installation of a new statue of his in Goa, an Indian state filled with football lovers. However, while the idea behind unveiling Cristiano Ronaldo's statue was to inspire youngsters and take football to the next level in India, the piece of art has sparked a widespread debate with people questioning why a footballer from Portugal, that once colonised Goa, is being honoured in the state instead of an Indian player.

    Michael Lobo, a minister in the Goa government, on Wednesday (December 29) posted a tweet saying that the Cristiano Ronaldo statue has been installed in the state with an aim to promote football as a sport and to inspire youngsters to take up the game professionally. The minister later added that when people talk about football, they talk about Ronaldo. "So we have installed this statue here, so boys and girls at a very, very young age to get inspiration, they feel inspired, and the love and passion for this game will grow," Lobo added.

    However, following the unveiling of the 400 kg Cristiano Ronaldo statue in Goa's main city Panaji, protesters carried black flags and converged on the site to protest against this move. The angry protesters not only objected to Goa recognising a foreign footballer but also sparked debate over the fact that a player from Portugal, which had occupied Goa as a colony for a century before leaving only 60 years ago, was being honoured by the state.

    According to news agency IANS, one person expressed disappointment over Ronaldo's statue being erected, adding, "We should learn to take pride in our own icons like Samir Naik and Bruno Coutinho." Another activist told IANS that to erect a statue of a Portuguese footballer this year is sacrilegious. Condemning this move, the activist added, "There are many freedom fighters in Goa who have been insulted by this."

    In response, Michael Lobo told IANS that the protesters 'simply hated' football.

    Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has not commented publicly on the newly installed statue in Goa. However, this is not the first time the Manchester United star's statue has hit the headlines. Earlier in 2017, a controversy was sparked when the one put on display at Madeira Airport was mocked for its relative lack of resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Although cricket remains the most popular sport in India overall, football enjoys more popularity in some states like Goa, Kerala, West Bengal, etc. "Despite having a population of more than 1.3 billion, India was worse at football than many other far smaller countries," Lobo concluded as quoted by IANS.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 2:25 PM IST
