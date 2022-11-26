Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Szczesny is new Ochoa! Fans stunned after Poland goalie saves Saudi Arabia star Al-Dawsari's World Cup penalty

    Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Saudi Arabian star Salem Al-Dawsari's attempt to score from the penalty spot during their Qatar World Cup 2022 clash on Saturday, forcing fans to equate his heroics to that of Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa.

    football Szczesny is new Ochoa! Fans stunned after Poland goalie saves Saudi Arabia star Al-Dawsari Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Salem Al-Dawsari scored the winning goal for Saudi Arabia in their 2-1 victory over Argentina earlier this week at the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, the Al-Hilal star failed to recreate the magic on Saturday when he missed a goal from the penalty spot, thanks to a sensational save from Wojciech Szczesny, in their Group C clash against Poland at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

    The Juventus FC goalkeeper saved Al-Dawsari's penalty kick and a rebound attempt by Mohammed Alburayk, sparking massive jubilation among Poland fans. Szczesny's heroics denied Saudi Arabia a chance to equalise after Piotr Zieliński broke the deadlock in the 40th minute of the clash. At half-time, Poland was one goal up against the team that shocked Messi's Argentina earlier.

    Also read: Ochoa does it again! Meme fest after Mexico goalie saves Poland star Lewandowski's penalty in World Cup 2022

    During Poland's goalless draw against Mexico, star player Robert Lewandowski had the chance to score from the penalty spot, but Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made a sensational save. Ochoa's heroics at a World Cup is known to football enthusiasts when the Mexican made six sensational saves during their 2014 clash against Brazil.

    Szczesny's heroics are now equated to Ochoa's great save in their clash earlier this week. "Szczęsny bringing out his inner Ochoa to deny Saudi Arabia twice," wrote one fan on Twitter.

    "Szczęsny learnt a thing or two from Ochoa's Lewandowski-penalty save from last game," wrote another fan on the microblogging site, while a third added, "Szczesny says I see you Ochoa and I raise a rebound save!"

    "Wojciech Szczesny and Memo Ochoa are the GOATs of this World Cup LOL," noted a third enthusiast.

    Also read: Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at World Cup 2022

    Here's a look at some of the comments and memes that flooded Twitter after Szczesny's sensational save:

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at World Cup 2022

    football Mitchell Duke's special moment with son after leading Australia to World Cup 2022 win over Tunisia wins hearts snt

    Mitchell Duke's special moment with son after leading Australia to World Cup 2022 win over Tunisia wins hearts

    football Brazil's Neymar breaks his silence over Qatar World Cup 2022 injury; calls himself 'child of the impossible God' snt

    Brazil's Neymar breaks his silence over World Cup 2022 injury; calls himself 'child of the impossible God'

    football Has Saudi Arabia crown prince gifted Rolls Royce to players for win over Argentina World Cup 2022 Saleh Al-Shehri responds snt

    Has Saudi Arabia crown prince gifted Rolls Royce to players for win over Argentina? Saleh Al-Shehri responds

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week

    Recent Stories

    MCD election 2022: BJP tops list with most wealthy candidates, reveals report - adt

    MCD election 2022: BJP tops list with most wealthy candidates, reveals report

    Column 14 Years since 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Frame a National Security Policy

    14 years since 26/11: Needed, a National Security Policy

    Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at World Cup 2022

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor - adt

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google most searched celebrity list Johnny Depp takes 2nd position see full list gcw

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google's most-searched celebrity list; Johnny Depp takes 2nd position

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon