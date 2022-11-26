Szczesny is new Ochoa! Fans stunned after Poland goalie saves Saudi Arabia star Al-Dawsari's World Cup penalty

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Saudi Arabian star Salem Al-Dawsari's attempt to score from the penalty spot during their Qatar World Cup 2022 clash on Saturday, forcing fans to equate his heroics to that of Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa.

Salem Al-Dawsari scored the winning goal for Saudi Arabia in their 2-1 victory over Argentina earlier this week at the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, the Al-Hilal star failed to recreate the magic on Saturday when he missed a goal from the penalty spot, thanks to a sensational save from Wojciech Szczesny, in their Group C clash against Poland at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

The Juventus FC goalkeeper saved Al-Dawsari's penalty kick and a rebound attempt by Mohammed Alburayk, sparking massive jubilation among Poland fans. Szczesny's heroics denied Saudi Arabia a chance to equalise after Piotr Zieliński broke the deadlock in the 40th minute of the clash. At half-time, Poland was one goal up against the team that shocked Messi's Argentina earlier.

Also read: Ochoa does it again! Meme fest after Mexico goalie saves Poland star Lewandowski's penalty in World Cup 2022

During Poland's goalless draw against Mexico, star player Robert Lewandowski had the chance to score from the penalty spot, but Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made a sensational save. Ochoa's heroics at a World Cup is known to football enthusiasts when the Mexican made six sensational saves during their 2014 clash against Brazil.

Szczesny's heroics are now equated to Ochoa's great save in their clash earlier this week. "Szczęsny bringing out his inner Ochoa to deny Saudi Arabia twice," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Szczęsny learnt a thing or two from Ochoa's Lewandowski-penalty save from last game," wrote another fan on the microblogging site, while a third added, "Szczesny says I see you Ochoa and I raise a rebound save!"

"Wojciech Szczesny and Memo Ochoa are the GOATs of this World Cup LOL," noted a third enthusiast.

Also read: Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at World Cup 2022

Here's a look at some of the comments and memes that flooded Twitter after Szczesny's sensational save: