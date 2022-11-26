Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at World Cup 2022

The United States outplayed more fancied England in a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday night during their Qatar World Cup 2022 clash.

With a 0-0 draw against the USA, England moved closer to securing a spot in the Qatar World Cup 2022 knockout rounds, but their lacklustre performance served as a wake-up call to their ambitions at the tournament. The Three Lions will now have to wait until their final clash against Wales on Tuesday to seal their spot in the round of 16 for the showpiece event.

Only a loss to Wales by four goals or more would keep Group B leaders England from moving on, but Southgate will have to answer concerns about the significant decline in his team's play and how they can find their form again for the competition's business phase.

After England's 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opening match in Qatar, their fans were upbeat about the team's progress since their run to the Euro final last year. However, by the time the game was over, the visiting supporters were booing because Southgate's squad was trailing and lacking cohesion against the spirited US team.

Harry Maguire had to head away several corners as the Americans applied pressure in the second half after Christian Pulisic's first-half strike hit the crossbar. Although there was no way to replicate the spectacular upset in this match from 1950, the United States accomplished enough to change people's perceptions of England's chances and raise their hopes of moving ahead at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The only attempts by the feeble Three Lions attack to trouble the USA were Harry Kane's blocked shot at the beginning of the game and his wayward header from Luke Shaw's free kick in stoppage time of the second half. Meanwhile, the USA sits third in Group B, a point behind Iran, whom they face on Tuesday. A win would see them into the last 16.

Even before the clash began and throughout the game, several fans took to Twitter to add more fuel to the 'Football vs Soccer' debate. The beautiful game is called football all over the world, except for in America, where it's called soccer. Football for them is American football, which is a different game altogether.

Veteran England footballer David Beckham too joined the debate with an Instagram post after the draw. "It’s called FOOTBALL @usmnt 😂 Great atmosphere at Al Bayt Stadium between US fans 🇺🇸 and England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 fans tonight ⚽️ @england" the former captain noted.

A day after the England vs USA draw, enthusiasts of the sport continue to debate whether it is football or soccer, and several memes flood social media platforms.