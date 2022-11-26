Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at World Cup 2022

    The United States outplayed more fancied England in a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday night during their Qatar World Cup 2022 clash.

    Football vs Soccer: Meme fest continues a day after England and USA play out a goalless draw at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    With a 0-0 draw against the USA, England moved closer to securing a spot in the Qatar World Cup 2022 knockout rounds, but their lacklustre performance served as a wake-up call to their ambitions at the tournament. The Three Lions will now have to wait until their final clash against Wales on Tuesday to seal their spot in the round of 16 for the showpiece event.

    Only a loss to Wales by four goals or more would keep Group B leaders England from moving on, but Southgate will have to answer concerns about the significant decline in his team's play and how they can find their form again for the competition's business phase.

    Also read: 'Captain America' Pulisic's scintillating effort in goalless draw versus England at World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    After England's 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opening match in Qatar, their fans were upbeat about the team's progress since their run to the Euro final last year. However, by the time the game was over, the visiting supporters were booing because Southgate's squad was trailing and lacking cohesion against the spirited US team.

    Harry Maguire had to head away several corners as the Americans applied pressure in the second half after Christian Pulisic's first-half strike hit the crossbar. Although there was no way to replicate the spectacular upset in this match from 1950, the United States accomplished enough to change people's perceptions of England's chances and raise their hopes of moving ahead at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    The only attempts by the feeble Three Lions attack to trouble the USA were Harry Kane's blocked shot at the beginning of the game and his wayward header from Luke Shaw's free kick in stoppage time of the second half. Meanwhile, the USA sits third in Group B, a point behind Iran, whom they face on Tuesday. A win would see them into the last 16.

    Even before the clash began and throughout the game, several fans took to Twitter to add more fuel to the 'Football vs Soccer' debate. The beautiful game is called football all over the world, except for in America, where it's called soccer. Football for them is American football, which is a different game altogether.

    Veteran England footballer David Beckham too joined the debate with an Instagram post after the draw. "It’s called FOOTBALL @usmnt 😂 Great atmosphere at Al Bayt Stadium between US fans 🇺🇸 and England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 fans tonight ⚽️ @england" the former captain noted.

    A day after the England vs USA draw, enthusiasts of the sport continue to debate whether it is football or soccer, and several memes flood social media platforms. Here are some hilarious mems and jokes around the 'Football vs Soccer' debate:

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Mitchell Duke's special moment with son after leading Australia to World Cup 2022 win over Tunisia wins hearts snt

    Mitchell Duke's special moment with son after leading Australia to World Cup 2022 win over Tunisia wins hearts

    football Brazil's Neymar breaks his silence over Qatar World Cup 2022 injury; calls himself 'child of the impossible God' snt

    Brazil's Neymar breaks his silence over World Cup 2022 injury; calls himself 'child of the impossible God'

    football Has Saudi Arabia crown prince gifted Rolls Royce to players for win over Argentina World Cup 2022 Saleh Al-Shehri responds snt

    Has Saudi Arabia crown prince gifted Rolls Royce to players for win over Argentina? Saleh Al-Shehri responds

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after stumbling last week

    football ISL 2022-23: Advantage FC Goa at Fatorda as Bengaluru FC look to end goal drought snt

    ISL 2022-23: Advantage FC Goa at Fatorda as Bengaluru FC look to end goal drought

    Recent Stories

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor - adt

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google most searched celebrity list Johnny Depp takes 2nd position see full list gcw

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google's most-searched celebrity list; Johnny Depp takes 2nd position

    football Mitchell Duke's special moment with son after leading Australia to World Cup 2022 win over Tunisia wins hearts snt

    Mitchell Duke's special moment with son after leading Australia to World Cup 2022 win over Tunisia wins hearts

    Mangaluru blast New rental policy issued Police clearance certificate mandatory in Mysuru gcw

    Mangaluru blast: New rental policy issued, Police clearance certificate mandatory in Mysuru

    2611 anniversary NSG hero Lt Col Sandeep Sen and Major General Ashok Kumar speak to Asianet Newsable

    Remembering 26/11: 'Never forgive the conspirators; pursue them, get them'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon