Bellingham's red card drama vs Osasuna: Real Madrid boss reveals X-rated remark, England star sends apology

Real Madrid were left frustrated as they stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday, with Jude Bellingham's controversial red card proving to be the turning point in the match.

Bellingham was shown a straight red in the 39th minute for dissent after expressing his frustration towards referee Munuera Montero. Real Madrid had three penalty appeals waved away, and tensions boiled over when the England international was overheard using an expletive in English.

Ancelotti on Bellingham red card

Carlo Ancelotti later defended his player, revealing the exact words Bellingham had used and arguing that the referee misunderstood their meaning.

"I think the referee did not understand Jude Bellingham's English. He said 'f*** off,' not 'f*** you'… that's way different," Ancelotti explained. "I won't talk more about the referee as I want to be on the bench next week."

Bellingham, too, insisted there had been a miscommunication, claiming his words were not directed at the official but were an expression of frustration. "I didn't say anything bad to the referee," Bellingham said. "It's clear that there was a communication error. It's an expression like the Spanish one 'j***r'… and the consequence is that he left us with one less player. It’s not an insult, it was an expression for myself."

Despite battling with ten men, Real Madrid held on until halftime with their 1-0 lead intact. However, in the 58th minute, Munuera Montero awarded Osasuna a penalty following a late challenge by Eduardo Camavinga. Ante Budimir converted from the spot to equalize, and despite Madrid's efforts, the score remained unchanged.

The draw means Real Madrid dropped crucial points in the title race, providing Atletico Madrid and Barcelona with an opportunity to close the gap at the top of the La Liga standings.

Bellingham apologises

Following the match, Bellingham offered an apology to his teammates but made it clear he had no regrets about his interaction with the referee.

"I'm here to apologise to my teammates as I put them in a difficult situation today," he said. "I never insulted the referee, and I'm glad to see there are videos to show the reality despite the referee's report."

With the controversy surrounding Bellingham's red card dominating the post-match discussions, Real Madrid will now have to regroup as they look to maintain their lead in La Liga.

