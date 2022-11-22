Ochoa does it again! Meme fest after Mexico goalie saves Poland star Lewandowski's penalty in World Cup 2022

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who made six sensational saves during a clash against Brazil in 2014, repeated his heroics to save Poland star Robert Lewandowski's penalty kick during their Qatar World Cup 2022 clash on Tuesday.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa reminded football enthusiasts of his 2014 heroics against Brazil after saving Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski's kick from the penalty spot during Tuesday's Qatar World Cup 2022 clash.

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Ochoa made six saves in the scoreless draw with Brazil and denied Neymar a header, which he called the "game of a lifetime."

Ochoa recalled the match ahead of Mexico's clash against Poland as he prepared to play in his fifth World Cup. "I feel really grateful to be recognized globally, that means you have done good work," he said.

A towering fixture on Mexico's roster since 2005, the 6-foot goalkeeper is among four players who joined an exclusive group with 5 World Cup appearances, including Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentinian legend Lionel Messi.

Mexico has appeared in the last eight World Cups and has advanced to the knockout round in the previous seven. And Ochoa's heroics in denying Lewandowski a goal in their Group C clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has sparked massive excitement among football enthusiasts.

A massive meme fest, which was ongoing from the start of the Mexico vs Poland clash celebrating Ochoa's return, exploded after the goalkeeper's sensational save.

