Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ochoa does it again! Meme fest after Mexico goalie saves Poland star Lewandowski's penalty in World Cup 2022

    Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who made six sensational saves during a clash against Brazil in 2014, repeated his heroics to save Poland star Robert Lewandowski's penalty kick during their Qatar World Cup 2022 clash on Tuesday.

    football Ochoa does it again! Meme fest after Mexico goalie saves Poland star Lewandowski's penalty in Qatar World Cup 2022 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

    Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa reminded football enthusiasts of his 2014 heroics against Brazil after saving Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski's kick from the penalty spot during Tuesday's Qatar World Cup 2022 clash.

    In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Ochoa made six saves in the scoreless draw with Brazil and denied Neymar a header, which he called the "game of a lifetime."

    Also read: Brazilians rejoice, meme fest explodes after Argentina lose Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia

    Ochoa recalled the match ahead of Mexico's clash against Poland as he prepared to play in his fifth World Cup. "I feel really grateful to be recognized globally, that means you have done good work," he said. 

    A towering fixture on Mexico's roster since 2005, the 6-foot goalkeeper is among four players who joined an exclusive group with 5 World Cup appearances, including Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentinian legend Lionel Messi.

    Mexico has appeared in the last eight World Cups and has advanced to the knockout round in the previous seven. And Ochoa's heroics in denying Lewandowski a goal in their Group C clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has sparked massive excitement among football enthusiasts.

    A massive meme fest, which was ongoing from the start of the Mexico vs Poland clash celebrating Ochoa's return, exploded after the goalkeeper's sensational save.

    Also read: VAR inconsistencies during Qatar World Cup 2022 annoy football enthusiasts; demand answers from FIFA

    Here's a look at some of the most hilarious memes on Twitter:

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VAR inconsistencies during Qatar World Cup 2022 annoy football enthusiasts; demand answers from FIFA snt

    VAR inconsistencies during Qatar World Cup 2022 annoy football enthusiasts; demand answers from FIFA

    Qatar World Cup 2022, DEN vs TUN: Top 5 moments as Denmark held goalless by Tunisia-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, DEN vs TUN: Top 5 moments as Denmark held goalless by Tunisia

    new zealand vs india 2022 Hardik Pandya opens doors for conversation with any player who feels hurt for not getting a chance snt

    Hardik Pandya opens doors for conversation with any player who feels hurt for not getting a chance

    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS, France vs Australia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    football All about Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, Argentina's nemesis in Qatar fifa World Cup 2022 opener snt

    All about Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, Argentina's nemesis in World Cup 2022 opener

    Recent Stories

    Interview with Crown Group Defence Group President Vice Adm Paras Nath Retd

    'Make in India is a critical national necessity; foreign OEMs have accepted it'

    Will rename Meerut as Nathuram Godse Nagar if voted to power in civic polls: Hindu Mahasabha

    Will rename Meerut as Nathuram Godse Nagar if voted to power in civic polls: Hindu Mahasabha

    VAR inconsistencies during Qatar World Cup 2022 annoy football enthusiasts; demand answers from FIFA snt

    VAR inconsistencies during Qatar World Cup 2022 annoy football enthusiasts; demand answers from FIFA

    Indian Army goes shopping for 180 canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition

    Indian Army goes shopping for 180 canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition systems

    Oxford word of the year 2022 to face its first public vote; check details AJR

    Oxford word of the year 2022 to face its first public vote; check details

    Recent Videos

    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon