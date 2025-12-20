Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has recovered from an ankle injury and is fit for the Africa Cup of Nations, but coach Walid Regragui remains undecided on starting him against Comoros, hinting he may rest the star defender for later matches.

Morocco captain and star defender Achraf Hakimi is fit and ready for the host nation’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign, but may not start the tournament’s opening match, head coach Walid Regragui said on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Tomorrow will be my decision, but he has more than done his job. His injury was not an easy one,” Regragui told reporters in Rabat, where Morocco face minnows Comoros in their opening Group A match on Sunday. “I still have another night to sleep and decide whether he starts or whether we protect him and see how it goes for the remaining games. He is able to start, but he might not start.”

Hakimi Out of Action for Over a Month

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Hakimi, the reigning African Player of the Year, has not played since he was forced off with a left ankle injury during a Champions League match against Bayern Munich on November 4.

The 27-year-old left the field in tears that night, fearing his chances of featuring at the Cup of Nations, with the injury later diagnosed as a severe sprain.

“I feel good. I am following the programme given to me by the medical staff and the coach,” said Hakimi, who also finished sixth in this year’s Ballon d’Or rankings.

Morocco Coach Impressed by Hakimi's Recovery Commitment

Regragui praised Hakimi’s commitment during his recovery. “He has made sacrifices over the last four or five weeks that nobody else could have made, and has set an example to the other players and the staff,” he said. “Today we can see that the protocol we put in place after his injury has been more than positive, but now we have the whole competition to manage.”

Morocco will also face Mali and Zambia in Group A as they bid to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1976. The tournament runs into the New Year, with the final set to be played in Rabat on January 18.