    Solskjaer opens up about toughest challenge of managing Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United (WATCH)

    Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer candidly discusses the managerial challenges faced after bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

    Solskjaer opens up about toughest challenge of managing Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford turned out to be a mistake for both parties, leading to adjustments in the team's playing style. Despite the initial excitement surrounding Ronaldo's return in August 2021, Solskjaer was dismissed within three months due to a series of heavy defeats following the signing of the 37-year-old Portuguese star from Juventus.

    In a candid conversation with former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane on Stick to Football, Solskjaer revealed the challenges he faced, particularly in maintaining the pressing style with Ronaldo in the squad. The manager highlighted complications arising from Ronaldo's preference for specific playing time and his adverse reaction to being benched, despite requesting rest every fourth game.

    Solskjaer acknowledged that the swift decision to sign Ronaldo, initially seen as the right move, ultimately hindered the team's ability to play in their accustomed style. The former manager elaborated on the tactical adjustments required, emphasising the impact on players like Edinson Cavani, who had adapted to a different system before Ronaldo's arrival.

    While Solskjaer defended the decision-making process, he admitted that the signing did not unfold as expected and brought unforeseen challenges. Ronaldo's discontent became evident when dropped for a Premier League fixture against Everton, and further issues arose after Solskjaer's departure. The explosive interview given by Ronaldo to Piers Morgan before his departure to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia intensified the strained relationship between the player and the club.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
