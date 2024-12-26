'Shame on you Salah': Liverpool star faces backlash from Muslim fans over Christmas photo with family

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has sparked controversy once again after posting a Christmas photo on social media, prompting criticism from some of his Muslim followers. The Egyptian forward, who is a devout Muslim, shared a festive image of himself with his wife, Magi, and daughters, Makka and Kayan, in front of a Christmas tree.

The family was dressed in matching pyjamas, smiling next to a gingerbread person, as Salah wished his 63.7 million Instagram followers a Merry Christmas, captioning the post with the hashtag #MerryChristmas.

The post, which has become a yearly tradition for Salah and his family, has once again divided opinion. While many of his fans wished him well and defended his choice, others were deeply disappointed, with some even threatening to unfollow or block the player.

Muslims generally do not celebrate Christmas, and while some may partake in the festivities, the display of holiday cheer by a Muslim figure like Salah has been met with backlash from certain sections of his fanbase. Critics took to the comments section, calling out the 31-year-old for his actions.

One user wrote, "You let me down bro," while another urged him to delete the post immediately, saying, "Delete this right now." Others expressed their disappointment, with one commenting, "We Muslim people look up to you and you do this in return," accompanied by crying emojis.

A few fans expressed, "Shame on you, Salah."

However, not all followers shared this sentiment. Many fans stood by Salah, offering support and wishing him and his family a happy holiday season.

"Merry Christmas Mo. Ignore all these idiots. Hope you and your family have a well-deserved holiday season," one fan wrote. Others found humor in the annual reaction to Salah's post, with one person saying, "In what has become an annual tradition on Christmas Day, I read and enjoy the comments on this post for an hour. Never disappoints."

Salah's impressive season so far and uncertainty over Liverpool future

Salah's festive post comes amid an impressive season on the field. He has been in scintillating form, with 15 goals and 11 assists so far this term, leading the race for the Premier League's golden boot. His remarkable achievements were highlighted after he became the first-ever Premier League player to register 10 goals and assists before Christmas, following his stellar performance against Tottenham in Liverpool's last match. Salah is also set to play in Liverpool's Boxing Day fixture against Leicester.

Despite his on-field success, Salah's Christmas post continues to stir controversy. This annual debate has raised questions about the balance between personal tradition and public perception, especially when it comes to figures like Salah who are seen as role models for millions, particularly within the Muslim community.

In addition to the criticism surrounding his festive post, Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain. His contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, along with those of key players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. Speaking in November, Salah expressed concern over his contract situation, stating, "We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in." However, Liverpool has since offered the star a contract extension, but discussions have yet to reach an agreement.

