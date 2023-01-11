Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Why Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal failed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last month, sparking massive excitement among fans. However, do you know how the club managed to secure the services of the Portuguese talisman over rivals Al-Hilal? Read on:

    football saudi pro league Revealed: Why Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal failed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr, has been one of football's most discussed transfers. The Portuguese talisman, who signed a contract of 175 million pounds annually until 2025, made an unceremonious departure from Manchester United in November last year in the wake of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

    During the interview, Ronaldo slammed United, manager Erik ten Hag and the lack of evolution since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. The 37-year-old striker also revealed that he turned down a 350 million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal during the summer transfer window, shocking fans.

    Also read: 'It's true': Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly admits turning down 350 million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club

    On turning down the 350 million euro offer, Ronaldo told Morgan, "It's hard, it's hard. But in the same way, I thought that I was very happy here; that I am still capable of scoring goals. I still believe that I can score many, many goals and help the team because I still believe that I'm still good and capable of helping national team – even Manchester United."

    Months later, Ronaldo signed with rivals Al-Nassr, leaving fans to wonder why he did not choose to revisit the Al-Hilal offer instead. 

    The reason: A transfer ban!

    According to the Athletic, Al-Hilal is currently serving a transfer embargo which ended their pursuit of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the summer of 2022. The transfer ban on Al-Hilal is because Mohamed Kanno extended his contract at the club despite already having an agreement with Al-Nassr.

    Also read: 'Leave CR7 alone': Ronaldo fans appeal after Al-Nassr denies icon's World Cup 2030 bid commitment

    football saudi pro league Revealed: Why Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal failed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo snt

    Regardless of their prior interest in Ronaldo's services, Al Hilal would have appeared to be the obvious choice for any elite European player moving to the Saudi Pro League.

    With eight titles won, including four AFC Champions Leagues, two Asian Cup Winners Cups, and two Asian Super Cup victories, the club also holds the most Asian Football Confederation trophies.

    Al Hilal appears to have made their own mistake in allowing their opponents to create the most significant signing in Asian football history, though.

    After Kanno's contract uncertainty, the SPL winners attempted to appeal the transfer ban, but after an unsuccessful verdict in August, they were forced to withdraw from the competition to sign Ronaldo.

    Also read: Ronaldo's 'work mode' on: Al-Nassr supporters impressed by legend's dedication as he awaits debut

    The Portuguese legend's arrival at Al-Nassr has already seen the Saudi Arabian club's profile grow to previously unexpected levels, and the striker, who was approached by their rivals, could now be the one to deny Al Hilal a fourth consecutive title. 

    Rudi Garcia, Al-Nassr's manager, asserts that Ronaldo will have a similar impact on Saudi Arabian football as the legendary Brazilian player Pele did in the United States after joining the New York Cosmos.

    Additionally, when Ronaldo joined the team, the Saud Pro League side's Instagram following increased ninefold, underscoring the influence the forward has now had on the league. But fans of Al-Nassr have to wait for the former Manchester United icon's debut as he serves his pending 2-match FA ban for the infamous incident at Everton last season.

    Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Pakistan great Hassan Sardar believes current Indian side is way mature than past teams snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Pakistan great Hassan Sardar believes current Indian side is way mature than past teams

    football Manchester Derby: City boss Pep Guardiola reveals 'ridiculous' tactical ideas in mind for United clash snt

    Manchester Derby: City boss Guardiola reveals 'ridiculous' tactical ideas in mind for United clash

    pro-wrestling WWE reportedly sold to Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia; social media goes berserk-ayh

    WWE reportedly sold to Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia; social media goes berserk

    football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski: Who has the most goals in the first two years of 2020s snt

    Messi, Mbappe, Haaland or Lewandowski: Who has the most goals in the first two years of the 2020s?

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Miniature hockey stick, ball inside bottle created by Odisha-based artist-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Miniature hockey stick, ball inside bottle crafted by Odisha-based artist

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna reveals her "First Reaction" On Seeing Varisu Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay vma

    Rashmika Mandanna reveals her "First Reaction" On Seeing Varisu Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay

    Singer Adnan Sami slams Andhra CM Jagan Reddy for his 'separatist attitude' over RRR's Golden Globe win - adt

    Singer Adnan Sami slams Andhra CM Jagan Reddy for his 'separatist attitude' over RRR's Golden Globe win

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Pakistan great Hassan Sardar believes current Indian side is way mature than past teams snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Pakistan great Hassan Sardar believes current Indian side is way mature than past teams

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10 years in prison in attempt to murder case AJR

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10 years in prison in attempt to murder case

    Is Rakhi Sawant now Rakhi Khan? Actress got married to her beau Adil Khan; check out the pictures RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant now Rakhi Khan? Actress got married to her beau Adil Khan; check out the pictures

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon