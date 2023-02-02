Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Al-Nassr's Talisca sends special message to 'legend' Ronaldo ahead of Al-Fateh clash

    Al-Nassr's forward Anderson Talisca, who turned 29 on February 1, sent a special message to legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo who took to Instagram to wish the Brazilian on his special day.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score for his new team Al-Nassr. However, his partner at the Saudi Arabian club Anderson Talisca, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday, sent a special message for the Portuguese talisman in response to his latest Instagram post wishing the Brazilian on his special day.

    Ahead of Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Fateh on Friday in the Saudi Pro League, the team celebrated Talisca's birthday during their training session. Ronaldo shared photographs of the Brazilian's birthday celebrations and captioned his post, "Congratulations, partner! Happy Birthday to you! @andersontalisca."

    In response to Ronaldo's heart-warming birthday wish, Talisca thanked the 37-year-old legend and also spoke up about his experience playing with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner since he joined Al-Nassr in December.

    "Thank you, legend. It's been a learning experience playing with you," said Talisca, replying to Ronaldo's special birthday wish for the Brazilian star.

    Ronaldo and Al-Nassr fans are waiting to see the Portuguese talisman unleash his goal-scoring prowess on Saudi Arabian soil. However, the 37-year-old icon, who has played two games for his new club, is yet to open his tally. And supporters hope the situation changes when Al-Nassr take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Hasa on Friday.

    Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr in December 2022, reportedly for 175 million pounds annually. The Portuguese talisman, who became a free agent after his contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated in November, is said to be 'loving' life in Riyadh along with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
