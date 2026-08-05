Pakistani boxer Qudrat Ullah Khan has reportedly gone missing from the team hotel in Glasgow following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games. This incident is not isolated, as other Pakistani boxers have disappeared in similar circumstances in recent years, sparking concerns about the country's sports administration and athlete management.

The Pakistan contingent, which travelled to Glasgow, Scotland, for the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, has found itself in yet another embarrassing situation after boxer Qudrat Ullah Khan reportedly went missing following the conclusion of the event.

Pakistan sent a 21-member contingent to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but managed to win just one medal, with boxer Fatima Zahra claiming bronze in the women's 60kg category, and finished 36th in the medal table. This was the worst performance by Pakistan compared to the 2022 Birmingham CWG, where they won seven medals.

As Pakistan concluded their Glasgow CWG campaign with baggage, the contingent found itself in embarrassing yet unfortunate circumstances as their athlete reportedly went missing from the team hotel following the completion of his campaign.

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How Did Qudrat Ullah Khan Go Missing?

The Pakistan contingent was scheduled to depart from Glasgow following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 4. As the team assembled at the hotel before departing for the airport, Qudrat Ullah Khan was found to be missing from his room, leaving team officials stunned.

It was reported that the Quetta-born boxer was supposed to return home on Sunday, but he had vanished from the Pakistan team’s hotel room just hours before the squad was set to leave for the airport, baffling team management since his passport and return ticket were still safely in the possession of the team manager.

It was speculated that Qudrat Ullah Khan had remained in the United Kingdom instead of travelling back with the team. However, there has been no official confirmation about his whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Pakistan Boxing Federation officials have informed the local authorities, and an investigation is reportedly underway.

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This was not the first time such a case involving a Pakistan boxer went missing abroad. A similar incident took place in 2024, when boxer Zohaib Rasheed disappeared in Italy during an Olympic boxing qualification tournament. Earlier, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah also went missing before the team's departure to Pakistan.

The pattern in which Pakistan boxers vanish right after international events has sparked massive concern, bringing unwanted scrutiny to the nation's sports administration and raising serious questions regarding athlete management and security during overseas tours.

Who is Qudrat Ullah Khan?

Qudrat Ullah Khan hails from Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province and is regarded as one of the country's promising young boxers. At the age of 16, Qudrat picked up an interest in the sport, and his passion for fighting led his parents to enroll as the local boxing club in 2021.

The Quetta-born boxer rose through the ranks after winning silver medals at the U-17 and U-18 National Boxing Championships in 2022 before representing Balochistan at the National Games. Qudrat Ullah Khan later joined the Pakistan Army, where he continued his boxing career while representing the Army in domestic competitions.

Representing the Pakistan Army, Qudrat won the bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh in 2025. He even secured a bronze medal in the 57kg youth event at the Belt and Road Boxing Gala in China. Qudrat Ullah Khan qualified for his maiden Commonwealth Games through his impressive performance in domestic and international circuits.

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At his maiden CWG in Glasgow, Qudrat Ullah Khan reached the round of 16 after defeating Kemis of Uganda in the round of 32. However, in the pre–quarterfinals, the Quetta-born boxer faced defeat against Northern Ireland’s Jude Gallagher, ending his medal pursuit in the ring.

Now, Qudrat Ullah Khan has been in the Pakistani news headlines after he reportedly went missing from the team hotel in Glasgow following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

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