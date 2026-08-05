Speculation is growing over Ajit Agarkar's future as BCCI chief selector, with his contract set to expire in September. Reports suggest VVS Laxman is being considered as a successor. The move has sparked mixed reactions among fans ahead of the AGM.

As Team India prepares for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, speculation has grown over a potential reshuffle in the selection committee, with reports indicating that chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s future hangs in the balance.

Ajit Agarkar was appointed to head the selection committee in July 2023, taking over the role from Chetan Sharma. During his tenure so far, Team India won the 2023 and 2025 Asia Cup, the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup, reached the 2023 ODI World Cup and World Test Championship final, and clinched the 2025 Champions Trophy, bringing an extraordinary era of major tournament triumphs.

However, the former India pacer found himself in the spotlight for his selection decisions regarding senior player transitions and handling of media speculation surrounding player futures. His statement around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s participation in the ODI World Cup 2027 remained a subject of intense discussion among fans and experts alike.

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VVS Laxman, to Succeed Ajit Agarkar as Chief Selector?

Ajit Agarkar’s current contract as the BCCI chief selector will expire in September, following a short extension granted after his initial term concluded earlier in the summer. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering potential candidates for the role if a change is made.

The report by Dainik Bhaskar suggested that the BCCI is weighing potential changes to the selection committee hierarchy, with some office-bearers recommending former India batter VVS Laxman, who is currently serving as head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), as a strong candidate to take over the chairman of selectors role ahead of the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The report further added that the discussions are still at the ‘consideration stage’, with the final decision expected to take place at the AGM in September, where the board will deliberate on structural changes and finalise appointments for key coaching and selection roles moving forward.

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With the ODI World Cup taking place next year, Ajit Agarkar’s future as the BCCI chief selector remains a key talking point, as the board will have to decide whether to continue with the current selection setup or make changes ahead of the major tournament.

The most recent changes to the selection committee involved the addition of RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha to the senior selection panel, joining Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das, and Ajay Ratra to complete the current five-member committee.

From NCA to Selection Panel? VVS Laxman’s Reported BCCI Role Sparks Reactions

The reports of VVS Laxman being considered a potential candidate to lead the selection committee, prompting from the NCA head coach, have sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing mixed reactions over the possible change.

Taking to their X handles, many expressed their opinions on the reported development, with some backing Laxman’s cricketing knowledge and experience with young players, while others argued that the former India batter is better suited to take up the coaching role rather than sitting in the selectors’ chair, given his experience of overseeing players' development as NCA head coach.

However, some fans welcomed the possible move, stating that Laxman’s understanding of domestic cricket and young talents could help strengthen India’s selection process ahead of major tournaments.

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The reported call on Ajit Agarkar’s future as BCCI chief selector appeared to have stemmed from the recent Rohit Sharma’s episode, wherein reports of friction between the selection panel and the top brass emerged following public differences over team planning and senior player futures.

It remains to be seen how the BCCI leadership addresses these developments ahead of the upcoming AGM, keeping in mind the upcoming international assignments, especially the home Test series against Australia and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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