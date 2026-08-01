FIFA President Gianni Infantino has finally backed down. After facing a massive revolt from top football bodies, he has been forced to scrap his controversial plan to sell a stake in the World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has had to take a step back following a major revolt from football bodies like UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF. FIFA has officially announced that it is cancelling its plan to sell a part of the World Cup's ownership to private investors.

In a statement, the football governing body said, 'After listening carefully to everyone's opinion, it's now clear that this project has created a lot of division. No matter the level of support, it no longer helps us achieve our main goals. Our aim has always been, and will always be, to unite everyone and help football grow. For this reason, this proposal will not be taken forward.'

FIFA Defends Original Plan

Even while cancelling the controversial proposal, FIFA defended its original idea. It argued that the 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' project was meant to create a strong base for its member associations and support football's growth worldwide.

The main goal was to speed up development, especially in countries that need the most help. FIFA also clarified from the start that the project would only go ahead if a majority of its member associations, the FIFA Council, and all other partners agreed to it.

FIFA's Message of Unity

FIFA added that it now wants to bring everyone back to the table. 'In the coming days and weeks, I will take the initiative to bring all parties together again. We will work with our common interest, which is football, to ensure the game improves everywhere in the world, especially in countries that need our support the most,' the statement said.