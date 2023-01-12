Ronaldo-Martinez meet in Riyadh? Portugal boss gets cracking with Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026 mission

Portugal's new head coach Roberto Martinez reportedly met with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh and other players of his team who are currently in the Saudi Arabian capital city for the Spanish Super Cup.

Portugal's new head coach Roberto Martinez has a huge task ahead of him. Following his team's dismal show at the Qatar World Cup 2022, the Spaniard was recently appointed in place of Fernando Santos, with success at Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026 being the nation's primary focus.

Martinez, announced as Portugal's new boss last Monday, had made his intentions to 'sit down' with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo clear from the word go. The Portugal head coach has reportedly lived up to his commitment and is said to have met the new Al-Nassr star in Riyadh, along with a bunch of other Portuguese players in the Saudi Arabian capital city for the Spanish Super Cup.

According to the Spanish news outlet MARCA, Ronaldo and Martinez met during the Portugal boss' trip to Riyadh. The Spaniard is expected to decide on the 37-year-old legend's role as a captain, player or more in the coming days. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who had stated he wanted to play at Euro 2024 last year, will be keen on learning his fate after facing relegation to the bench in Qatar last month.

Upon being announced as Portugal's new head coach, Martinez made it abundantly clear that his first step would be to speak to the players before getting to the field for some footballing action. He made his way to Riyadh to meet not only Ronaldo, but also Portuguese stars playing in the Spanish Super Cup, held between Real Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona and Betis.

On Wednesday, Valencia posted images of Martinez meeting Portugal stars Thierry Correia and Andre Almeida. "Valencia has received the visit of Roberto Martinez, manager of Portugal, at the concentration hotel in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). The Spanish trainer was received by our coach, Gennaro Gattuso, and chatted for a few minutes with the Portuguese @thierry_jr14 and @andrealmeida.70," wrote the club in its Instagram post.

According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Martinez met with Betis players Rui Silva and William Carvalho, who recently posted a photograph with Ronaldo. "Duty's in Riyadh," wrote the Portugal player in the caption of his post.

While it remains unclear as to what transpired between Martinez and Ronaldo, there's no doubt that an intense discussion of the talisman's role would have been on top of the Portugal boss' agenda. Only time will reveal what Martinez has in store for the legendary striker, who has scored 118 goals for his country in 196 appearances.

