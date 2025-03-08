IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Harbhajan Singh confident India will lift title, backs 4-spinners strategy (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed optimism about India lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in the final against New Zealand on Sunday. He expects India to continue with the four spinners combination and hopes runs will flow from the bats of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

After two weeks of exhilarating cricket, India and New Zealand will fight for the coveted title in front of a sold-out crowd in Dubai. "We all want India to bring the trophy home," Harbhajan told reporters as India look to win the title they last won in 2013.

India encountered New Zealand in the final group stage game, and the Men in Blue fielded four spinners for the first time in the tournament. The decision proved successful, as India outwitted the Kiwis and won by 44 runs.

Harbhajan expects India to continue with Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav.

"I think India will go with four spinners and I don't think there will be any change in the team, and I hope that the result will also be the same in India's favour," Harbhajan said.

Indian batters have also lived up to the situation and a big knock is awaited from skipper Rohit Sharma who has tried to hit the bowl out of attack in the initial overs.

Rohit has 104 runs in four matches, averaging 26.00, at a stellar strike rate of 133.33.

Shubman started the tournament with flying colours, scoring an unbeaten century against Bangladesh and topping it up with a solid 46(52) against arch-rival Pakistan but has struggled to replicate his initial performances.

"The team is settled, and I hope Rohit and Shubman score runs. India winning is the important thing," Harbhajan said.

