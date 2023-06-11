Revealed: What really happened to Kevin De Bruyne during Man City's Champions League win over Inter (WATCH)

Kevin De Bruyne's Champions League final was cut short as he left the field in the 36th minute due to a hamstring injury.

Kevin De Bruyne's Champions League final came to an abrupt end in the 36th minute due to a hamstring injury, but it did not dampen Manchester City's victory in the UCL final against Inter Milan. Kevin De Bruyne left the field after just 36 minutes due to a right hamstring injury. Despite attempting to continue, the Manchester City playmaker signalled to the bench that he was unable to carry on. De Bruyne looked devastated as he was replaced by Phil Foden while the score remained 0-0.

This wasn't the first time he had experienced early disappointment in a Champions League final, as he had previously suffered a fractured nose and eye socket in City's 2021 defeat to Chelsea.

De Bruyne, although unable to participate, watched his team secure a 1-0 victory, with Rodri scoring the winning goal in the 68th minute.

Speaking after the game, De Bruyne acknowledged the challenges he had faced with his hamstring but expressed joy and celebration for the team's triumph in the competition.

“It’s been a hard two months for me. I’ve got a lot of issues with my hamstring and it’s snapped. It is what it is. I did everything I could for it to be OK. It’s a real shame because I felt really good in the first half an hour. And I thought I was doing well. But the team is good enough and we won, so that’s it.”

