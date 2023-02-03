Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina's superstar drops major hint on future

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, lifted the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and since then, there's been a lot of speculation about whether the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will continue playing international football until the next edition of the showpiece event.

Lionel Messi's dream came true when Argentina lifted the only trophy that eluded the legendary forward's illustrious career in December as the South American giants lifted the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Since that moment, speculations over the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's future in international football has been rife, with fans wondering if the 35-year-old icon will feature in the 2026 edition of the showpiece tournament in the United States.

In an interview with Argentinean media outlet Ole, Messi hinted at his future regarding international football. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to continue playing football but left the door open to whether he plans to be part of the country's World Cup defending campaign in 2026.

"I don't know," Messi said. "I always said that due to age, it seems to me that it is very difficult for him to arrive. I love playing football, I love what I do and as long as I'm good and feel fit and continue to enjoy it, I'm going to do it. But it seems like a lot until [the] next World Cup."

Although Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni would love to have Messi back with the team for the tournament's next edition, the former Barcelona legend refuses to commit to his future plans.

"I tell you… I'm not anticipating anything either," Messi continued. "But it is what I repeat, and I will repeat. Due to age and time, it seems to me that it is difficult. But it depends on how my career goes. Today I am going to turn 36; I am going to see where my career is going, what I am going to do and it depends on many things."

Argentina will also defend their title at the Copa America 2024, and hence it remains to be seen if the legendary forward will help La Albiceleste. Only time will tell if Messi chooses to hang up his boots after the 2024 tournament or go on to play the next World Cup.