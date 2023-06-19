Real Madrid's move to sign Joselu as Karim Benzema's replacement sparks meme fest

Days after legendary Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema departed from Santiago Bernabeu to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, the Los Blancos on Monday announced the signing of Joselu from Espanyol as the long-awaited replacement for the French icon. The striker joins the team on a season-long loan, but if the Barcelona-based team were to be demoted, a condition in his contract would let him to leave for a while. The deal also contains an option for the move to be made permanent next summer.

Joselu, who was a member of Spain team that won the Nations League on Sunday, will have massive shoes to fill in the next season. During the fourteen seasons at Real Madrid, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner clinched 25 titles – a record number for the club. These included 5 Champions League titles, 5 Club World Cups, 4 Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Benzema is also the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League and the domestic league, respectively.

Along with Brahim Daz and Jude Bellingham, it appears that the 33-year-old Joselu will be the sole attacking player to join Los Blancos during the summer. On Sunday, when asked by Real Madrid fans if there would be any other additions, Florentino Pérez answered "no." Joselu has been a member of Real Madrid for two seasons; during his first stint, he scored twice in two outings.

The news of Joselu replacing Benzema has sparked a massive social media outburst among Real Madrid fans. "We went from Ronaldo Nazario, Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema.... to Joselu??? Come on, aint no way Joselu is wearing number 9," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Guy if that's all we are signing for next season best believe we are f*****. Replacing Asensio and Benzema with Brahim and Joselu. My club is turning to a joke."

