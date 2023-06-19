Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid's move to sign Joselu as Karim Benzema's replacement sparks meme fest

    Real Madrid have completed the long-awaited capture of their Karim Benzema replacement by signing Joselu from Espanyol, sparking a massive social media outburst among fans.

    football Real Madrid move to sign Joselu as Karim Benzema's replacement sparks meme fest snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Days after legendary Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema departed from Santiago Bernabeu to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, the Los Blancos on Monday announced the signing of Joselu from Espanyol as the long-awaited replacement for the French icon. The striker joins the team on a season-long loan, but if the Barcelona-based team were to be demoted, a condition in his contract would let him to leave for a while. The deal also contains an option for the move to be made permanent next summer.

    Also read: Vamos Spain! Dani Carvajal cherishes Nations League title; WATCH Panenka penalty that ended 10-year long wait

    Joselu, who was a member of Spain team that won the Nations League on Sunday, will have massive shoes to fill in the next season. During the fourteen seasons at Real Madrid, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner clinched 25 titles – a record number for the club. These included 5 Champions League titles, 5 Club World Cups, 4 Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Benzema is also the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League and the domestic league, respectively.

    Also read: WATCH: Benzema reveals key reason behind Al-Ittihad move as ex-Real Madrid icon gets hero's welcome in Jeddah

    Along with Brahim Daz and Jude Bellingham, it appears that the 33-year-old Joselu will be the sole attacking player to join Los Blancos during the summer. On Sunday, when asked by Real Madrid fans if there would be any other additions, Florentino Pérez answered "no." Joselu has been a member of Real Madrid for two seasons; during his first stint, he scored twice in two outings.

    The news of Joselu replacing Benzema has sparked a massive social media outburst among Real Madrid fans. "We went from Ronaldo Nazario, Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema.... to Joselu??? Come on, aint no way Joselu is wearing number 9," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Guy if that's all we are signing for next season best believe we are f*****. Replacing Asensio and Benzema with Brahim and Joselu. My club is turning to a joke."

    Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions that exploded as Joselu gears up to replace Benzema at Real Madrid:

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket osf

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru

    The Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja's send-off sparks debate over Ollie Robinson's actions osf

    The Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja's send-off sparks debate over Ollie Robinson's actions

    football Vamos Spain! Dani Carvajal cherishes Nations League title; WATCH Panenka penalty that ended 10-year long wait snt

    Vamos Spain! Dani Carvajal cherishes Nations League title; WATCH Panenka penalty that ended 10-year long wait

    football USA retains CONCACAF Nations League title with convincing win over Canada osf

    USA retains CONCACAF Nations League title with convincing win over Canada

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's US Visit American lawmakers, CEO welcome Prime Minister

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Mr Prime Minister, welcome back to the US' (WATCH)

    WhatsApp update Want to share your screen during video calls Here is how it works gcw

    WhatsApp update: Want to share your screen during video calls? Here's how it works

    Was Manoj Bajpayee jealous of Irrfan Khan? Actor spills beans, here's what we know ADC

    Was Manoj Bajpayee jealous of Irrfan Khan? Actor spills beans, here's what we know

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket osf

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon