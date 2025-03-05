Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia's Champions Trophy exit, says it's been a great ride

Australia's stand-in captain and batting stalwart, Steve Smith, announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) on Wednesday following his team's semifinal defeat to India in the Champions Trophy.

The 35-year-old, who was Australia's top scorer in the match with a 96-ball 73, shared his decision with teammates after their four-wicket loss on Tuesday night, Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement. Smith will continue to feature in Test cricket and T20 Internationals.

In a statement to Cricket Australia on Wednesday, Smith reflected on his journey, stating, "It feels like the right time to make way. It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it."

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," he added.

Debuting in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Steve Smith transformed into one of Australia's premier ODI batters, accumulating 5,800 runs in 170 matches at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries.

Smith has also been a pivotal member of Australia's ODI squad, playing a crucial role in their World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023. His ability to anchor innings, adapt to different conditions, and contribute as a leader made him one of the most reliable batters in the format.

Following Australia's disappointing exit from the Champions Trophy, Smith said he felt it was the right time to "make way" for the next generation. His departure leaves a significant void in Australia's middle order, but it also opens opportunities for young talents to step up.

While he steps away from the 50-over format, Smith remains an integral part of Australia's Test and T20I setup. Fans will still see him in action as he continues to don the Baggy Green and represent Australia in the red-ball and shortest formats of the game. Smith's decision to retire from ODIs signals a new chapter in his career, but his contributions to Australian cricket in the format will be remembered for years to come.

