Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia's Champions Trophy exit, says it's been a great ride

Australia's stand-in captain and batting stalwart, Steve Smith, announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) on Wednesday following his team's semifinal defeat to India in the Champions Trophy.

BREAKING Steve Smith announces retirement from ODI cricket following Australia's Champions Trophy exit snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

Australia's stand-in captain and batting stalwart, Steve Smith, announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) on Wednesday following his team's semifinal defeat to India in the Champions Trophy.

The 35-year-old, who was Australia's top scorer in the match with a 96-ball 73, shared his decision with teammates after their four-wicket loss on Tuesday night, Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement. Smith will continue to feature in Test cricket and T20 Internationals.

In a statement to Cricket Australia on Wednesday, Smith reflected on his journey, stating, "It feels like the right time to make way. It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it."

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," he added.

Debuting in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Steve Smith transformed into one of Australia's premier ODI batters, accumulating 5,800 runs in 170 matches at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries.

Smith has also been a pivotal member of Australia's ODI squad, playing a crucial role in their World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023. His ability to anchor innings, adapt to different conditions, and contribute as a leader made him one of the most reliable batters in the format.

Following Australia's disappointing exit from the Champions Trophy, Smith said he felt it was the right time to "make way" for the next generation. His departure leaves a significant void in Australia's middle order, but it also opens opportunities for young talents to step up.

While he steps away from the 50-over format, Smith remains an integral part of Australia's Test and T20I setup. Fans will still see him in action as he continues to don the Baggy Green and represent Australia in the red-ball and shortest formats of the game. Smith's decision to retire from ODIs signals a new chapter in his career, but his contributions to Australian cricket in the format will be remembered for years to come.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith dismisses venue advantage claims, admits India outplayed them snt

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith dismisses venue advantage claims, admits India outplayed them

Champions Trophy 2025: How KL Rahul mastered the middle order to power India's campaign snt

Champions Trophy 2025: How KL Rahul mastered the middle order to power India's campaign

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final shk

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli's masterclass performance guide India to final, Australia knocked out

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli's masterclass performance guide India to final, Australia knocked out

Recent Stories

Trump's purple tie signals unity, his Capitol speech draws battle lines ddr

Trump ditches signature red tie for purple — A symbolic shift or mere style choice?

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Latham Group Stock Surges After-Hours On Robust 2025 Forecast, Q4 Sales Beat: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Ford, GM, Stellantis Jump After-Hours As Trump Rekindles Tax Deduction Plan For US-Made Cars Amid Rising Retail Confidence

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

Rigetti Computing Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Analysts Point To ‘Increased Confidence’ In Its Tech Roadmap, But Retail’s Not Buying It

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You'll be amazed to know NTI

How many windows does Hawa Mahal have? You’ll be amazed to know

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon