Manchester United's Garnacho faces backlash after viral video shows him ignoring young fan (WATCH)

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a video emerged appearing to show him ignoring a young supporter following United's FA Cup defeat to Fulham on Sunday.

Garnacho, 20, has been one of the rare bright spots in an otherwise challenging season for United, contributing eight goals and six assists in 41 appearances. As an academy graduate, the Argentine enjoys immense support from the fanbase, with his name frequently chanted at Old Trafford.

However, a viral video has cast a shadow over his reputation. In the 13-second clip, the young fan can be seen standing near Garnacho’s car—a £120,000 white Range Rover—eagerly holding a pen and a notepad, hoping for an autograph. Despite the child's repeated calls, Garnacho appeared engrossed in his phone while navigating through traffic, showing no sign of acknowledgment. The clip ends before confirming whether he eventually stopped.

It should be noted that Garnacho has often been seen interacting with fans at matches and United’s Carrington training ground, suggesting this might have been an isolated incident. However, the video has sparked debate online, with some fans expressing disappointment while others defended the Argentine.

This incident follows a similar controversy involving Manchester City’s James McAtee, who was accused of ‘ruining’ a young boy’s birthday after an awkward shirt giveaway reversal in January. Following City’s Champions League win over Club Brugge, McAtee initially appeared set to hand his match-worn shirt to a 10-year-old fan, Oaklan, only to change his mind upon noticing the child’s Sheffield Wednesday-branded coat.

McAtee was heard saying, "Oh no, he's got a Sheffield Wednesday top on. I hate Sheffield Wednesday," before driving off. The boy’s mother, Chantelle Howard, later criticized the player’s actions on social media, emphasizing the impact such moments have on young fans.

Both incidents have reignited discussions around footballers’ responsibilities as role models, with many arguing that small gestures can leave lasting impressions on their youngest supporters.

Latest Videos