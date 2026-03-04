Michael Carrick has voiced concern over excessive grappling during corners, adding to the growing Premier League set-piece debate.

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick has joined the growing debate over set-pieces in the Premier League, warning that grappling and jostling inside the box during corners has “gone too far.”

This season has seen a sharp rise in goals from dead-ball situations, with more already scored than in the entirety of last season. Arsenal have been at the forefront of the trend, netting twice from corners in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

Concerns Across Clubs

The surge in set-piece goals has sparked criticism from rival managers. Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler accused Arsenal of time-wasting during corner deliveries and throw-ins, while Liverpool’s Arne Slot suggested that the reliance on set-pieces has reduced the “joy” of matches.

Carrick, speaking ahead of United’s trip to Newcastle on Wednesday, said: “It wasn’t long ago we were told you couldn’t lay a hand on anyone in the box and it would be clamped down. It’s crept in, the success of corners and being able to put bodies close together has made more teams do it. As a game, it doesn’t feel like we’ve got that balance right.”

Ifab’s Position

Ian Maxwell, director at the International Football Association Board (Ifab), acknowledged the issue of grappling at corners but confirmed it has not been formally discussed. While Ifab will introduce a five-second countdown for referees to enforce at throw-ins and goal-kicks, there are no plans to extend the rule to corners.

Carrick concluded that teams must adapt to what is permitted: “In the meantime, you got to deal with what’s in front of you, and if it’s allowed, then you got to play to it.”