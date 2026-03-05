Former Indian cricketer Nayan Mongia believes the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England is a '50-50 game'. He noted England's good form but expressed hope that India will ultimately reach the final on home soil.

India are set to face England in the semi-final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the former Indian cricketer Nayan Mongia believes that the must-win game is not going to be easy for the defending champions and is a 50-50 game.

Speaking to the media in Vadodara, Mongia said, "It is not going to be easy. This is a 50-50 match. The England Team is also performing well. There are rising players there, and there are experienced players too. India has the advantage of playing on Indian pitches...So, I hope that this will be a tough contest, but India will ultimately reach the final."

Mongia was vocal about his support for his favourite player, Hardik Pandya and said, "I have always said that Hardik Pandya is my favourite player. He is a fantastic all-rounder. So, I hope that if he gets the chance to bat, he will shine bright."

Atul Wassan on Team Form and Venue

Echoing the same emotions on the do-or-die fixture, the former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan told ANI, "Both teams showed their peak game in the match after facing some setbacks. For this kind of tournament, no matter how you start, you have to be at the peak by the end of the tournament at the right time."

Speaking on the dimensions of the Wankhede Stadium, Wassan said, "I think England is showcasing its peak game now... Wankhede has small boundaries, so big runs will be scored, which would favour the chasing team... I think England's spin attack is better than ours... However, the Indian team had won the last match, so their momentum will be good this time... I think the team has this fearless thought in them, and I would also like to give the credit to Gautam Gambhir..."

Road to the Semi-Final

England's squad, led by their captain, arrived with a clear strategy to counter India's formidable batting and spin attack, especially in the subcontinental conditions known to favour turn.

India, on the other hand, will rely on its balanced line-up of explosive batsmen and disciplined bowlers, hoping to capitalise on home conditions and fan support. India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far.

Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, has won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and is on a five-match winning streak. However, some of their games, despite the win, tested the Three Lions big time. Against Nepal, they escaped a defeat narrowly and also looked uncertain against Pakistan in the Super 8s, except for captain Harry Brook. England's only loss came against the West Indies in the Group Stage of the tournament. (ANI)