Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has suffered an ACL injury, ruling him out for nearly a year and the FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian shared an emotional message calling it “one of the worst days” of his life.

Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes has sustained an ACL injury with meniscus damage in his right knee. The 25-year-old will be sidelined for close to a year, ending his season and ruling him out of the FIFA World Cup later this summer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hours after the announcement, Rodrygo broke his silence with an emotional statement on social media, describing the setback as “one of the worst days of my life.” He admitted that he had long feared such an injury and lamented that life had been “a little cruel” to him recently.

Rodrygo’s Emotional Statement

In his message, Rodrygo wrote: “A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, preventing me from doing what I love most for a while. I’m out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me.”

He thanked fans for their support, adding: “Thank you all for your prayers, messages and affection! You are very important to me. Even though this is a very difficult time, I promise not to stop here. I believe I still have many incredible things to experience and bring joy to all who trust in me.”

Rodrygo concluded by reaffirming his faith: "It’s just a see you soon… God is still in control of everything."

The forward had only just returned from a previous injury during the match against Getafe when he suffered the ACL rupture, minutes after coming on as a substitute. Despite the damage, he played more than 30 minutes until the final whistle.