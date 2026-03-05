Sri Lanka Cricket has named former Australian cricketer Jamie Siddons as the new head coach of the women's national team. He replaces Rumesh Ratnayake and will begin his one-year term in March 2026, focusing on the ICC T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced the appointment of former Australian cricketer Jamie Siddons as the new head coach of the national women's cricket team. Siddons will take over from outgoing coach Rumesh Ratnayake, who had quietly concluded his tenure at the end of 2025.

A Look at the Outgoing Coach's Tenure

Appointed in February 2023, Ratnayake played a key role in transforming the Sri Lankan women's cricket team from struggling underdogs into a more competitive side. Although the team still trails top-tier sides like Australia and India in consistency, his tenure saw historic milestones, including Sri Lanka's first Asia Cup title in 2024, achieved with a memorable victory over India in the final. However, the team's inconsistency remained evident. At the 2024 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka exited at the group stage without a single win. Despite notable successes, such as series victories against South Africa and England, the side appeared to plateau after a middling performance in the home 50-over World Cup in October.

New Coach's Mandate and Term

According to the ICC, Siddons will assume charge from March 16, 2026, for a one-year term, with his immediate focus on preparing the squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup scheduled in England during June and July. The 16-year first-class veteran will begin his tenure with the Sri Lanka women's tour of Bangladesh, set for April-May 2026.

Siddons' Career and Experience

Siddons, who captained South Australia and Victoria during his domestic career, amassed 10,643 runs in the Sheffield Shield, making him the third-highest run-scorer in Australia's premier domestic competition. His international experience includes a solitary ODI appearance against Pakistan in October 1988. A Level 3 qualified coach, Siddons brings extensive coaching experience, having led the Bangladesh men's team between 2007 and 2011, South Australia from 2015 to 2020, and New Zealand's Wellington Firebirds from 2011 to 2015.

Team's Recent Performance

The announcement comes shortly after Sri Lanka's women secured a 2-0 victory over the West Indies in a three-match T20I series, highlighting the team's strong momentum ahead of upcoming international fixtures.