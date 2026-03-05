In the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, England won the toss and elected to bowl against India at Wankhede Stadium. The winner plays New Zealand in the final. England replaced Rehan Ahmed with Jamie Overton, while India's team is unchanged.

Team India is set to bat first in the semi-final clash against England in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The winner of the match will advance to the final to face New Zealand on March 8 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. England made one change in their playing XI, replacing spinner Rehan Ahmed with pacer Jamie Overton, whereas India are going with the same team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Toss and Captains' Comments

After winning the toss, England skipper Harry Brook said, "We're going to have a bowl. Looks like a good wicket; hopefully we can get off to a good start with the ball. They've obviously got a lot more experience on this ground than us. T20 cricket is such a fickle game; you never know what's going to happen. Hopefully, we can keep them quiet (the crowd). Overton comes in for Rehan. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "We were looking to bat first. Semifinal, big game, and there's wind around too. Don't think there will be much dew. Looks like a good one (the pitch). The best one. Credit to all the curators and groundsmen. Same team."

Team Strategies

England's squad, led by their captain, arrived with a clear strategy to counter India's formidable batting and spin attack, especially in the subcontinental conditions known to favour turn. India, on the other hand, will rely on its balanced line-up of explosive batters and disciplined bowlers, hoping to capitalise on home conditions and fan support.

Road to the Semi-Finals

India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super Eights clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far. Suryakumar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot. England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, have won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and are on a five-match winning streak.

Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. (ANI)