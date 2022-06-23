Qatar World Cup 2022: Defending champion France slip; Argentina rises in FIFA rankings

Five months ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022, FIFA released the latest world rankings; there's a distinct South American feel on the top three.

With five months to go for Qatar World Cup 2022, the latest FIFA World Rankings showcase a distinct South American feel on the top, with Brazil continuing to rule the roost.

Rival Argentina rose to the third position, just behind Belgium. Brazil and Argentina occupy spots in the top three for the first time in nearly five years.

Meanwhile, 2018 World Cup winners France slipped to fourth but remained above England in fifth. Lionel Messi's team benefitted from the defending champion's four-game winless streak in the UEFA Nations League.

Germany went up the rankings ladder, but only to 11th, making it four years since they were in the top ten. Italy, in the sixth, is the highest-ranked team that won't be at the World Cup in Qatar.

In the Top 10, the Netherlands moved up two places to be ranked 8th. While Spain is ranked 6th, Denmark replaced Mexico to occupy the 10th spot. Italy (7th) and Portugal (9th) went down the ladder one place each. Mexico is now ranked 12th.

Kazakhstan made the most progress going up 11 places to be ranked 114. Cuba rose ten places to 167th rank, Malaysia by seven spots to be place 147th. Kosovo and Comoros achieved all-time Rankings high to be placed in 106th and 126th spots, respectively.