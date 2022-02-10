  • Facebook
    Don't like Coutinho? Stop watching football, says Aston Villa boss Gerrard

    Aston Villa drew 3-3 with Leeds United on Wednesday night, which saw Philippe Coutinho score one goal and provide two assists.

    Don't like Philippe Coutinho Stop watching football says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard
    Birmingham, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
    Ever since Philippe Coutinho moved to Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan last month, the Brazilian forward has impressed fans of the Steven Gerrard-led side. The 29-year-old midfielder displayed a stellar show in the club's Premier League 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Wednesday night. Coutinho scored one goal and also provided two crucial assists for Jacob Ramsey to showcase a spell of brilliance.

    Following this home win, former Liverpool teammate and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard praised the Brazil international for putting up a 'vintage Philippe Coutinho' show. Heaping praises on the midfielder's show for the team so far, the former England legend added, "He (Coutinho) seems happy; we have given the stage to go and enjoy his football again. His vision and his awareness, if you don't love watching that, you should stop watching football."

    Coutinho, who joined Villa on a loan deal from Barcelona until the end of the season, has made three Premier League appearances so far and has already scored two goals and assisted twice. Villa is not 11th in the league table with 27 points. The Brazilian is under contract until 2023 at Camp Nou, but Steven Gerrard has an option to buy, one Villa may already be tempted to take up.

    Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jacob Ramsey's five-goal tally this season has dazzled Gerrard, with the former England midfield dynamo expecting the England U21 international to soon get full honours.

    "It won't be too long before the whole country is watching him. I know the level of the England players, and he is right up there, let me tell you. It is only a matter of time, in my opinion. He is getting stronger and better every game. People are going to be watching," Gerard asserted.

    Aston Villa next travels to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday, February 13.

    Also read: When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
