EPL 2021-22: Philippe Coutinho reunites with Steven Gerrard after completing loan move to Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho has made a loan move to Aston Villa from Barcelona. He will be reuniting with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. Coutinho played for Liverpool between 2013-18.

Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho has made his move to Aston Villa on loan in an exciting scenario. The loan move from Barcelona happens to be for the remainder of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) season, with an option to buy. He will reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Aston Villa, who is currently the head coach of the Villans.

The move was officially confirmed and announced by Villa on Friday. "Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy, and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours," read the statement from the club.

Coutinho had signed for Liverpool in 2013 and played until 2018. He scored 54 goals in 201 matches across competitions while playing with Gerrard until his retirement in 2015. Unfortunately, the Brazilian never won a title at Anfield. In 2018, he moved to Spanish giants Barcelona, where he has scored 26 in 106, while he was on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich.

Considering his overall career figures, he has scored 106 in 451, while at the international level, he has 18 from 63. As for his titles post Liverpool, he has won eight of them. It includes twin La Ligas, a Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with the German outfit. As he makes his dream reunion with Villa, it would be an uphill battle for both to make the club contend for a European spot.