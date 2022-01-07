  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Philippe Coutinho reunites with Steven Gerrard after completing loan move to Aston Villa

    Philippe Coutinho has made a loan move to Aston Villa from Barcelona. He will be reuniting with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. Coutinho played for Liverpool between 2013-18.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Philippe Coutinho reunites with Steven Gerrard after completing loan move to Aston Villa-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho has made his move to Aston Villa on loan in an exciting scenario. The loan move from Barcelona happens to be for the remainder of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) season, with an option to buy. He will reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Aston Villa, who is currently the head coach of the Villans.

    The move was officially confirmed and announced by Villa on Friday. "Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy, and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours," read the statement from the club.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 21 review - Manchester City wins, Chelsea-Liverpool draw, Manchester United stunned

    Coutinho had signed for Liverpool in 2013 and played until 2018. He scored 54 goals in 201 matches across competitions while playing with Gerrard until his retirement in 2015. Unfortunately, the Brazilian never won a title at Anfield. In 2018, he moved to Spanish giants Barcelona, where he has scored 26 in 106, while he was on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich.

    Considering his overall career figures, he has scored 106 in 451, while at the international level, he has 18 from 63. As for his titles post Liverpool, he has won eight of them. It includes twin La Ligas, a Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with the German outfit. As he makes his dream reunion with Villa, it would be an uphill battle for both to make the club contend for a European spot.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt against Australia; here's how netizens reacted-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia, HNK Sibenik-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    Recent Stories

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation-dnm

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos videos gcw

    Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos, videos

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon