No Peter Drury for England vs USA clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 disappoints fans of poetic commentator

Football enthusiasts were on Friday disappointed not to hear the voice of Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, during the Qatar World Cup 2022 clash between England and USA.

Premier League supporters know the value of the renowned Peter Drury's voice and commentary during a pivotal game. He is currently the most insightful and poetic football expert. Since the 54-year-old relocated to provide his voice to American viewers at the start of the league season this year, he has been sorely missed by many fans worldwide.

Also read: Qatar trolled after becoming 1st host in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches

Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury was expected to take the mic for Friday's high-octane England vs USA clash at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. However, not hearing the veteran commentator's voice behind the mic disappointed fans. The poetic genius had earlier commentated during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, Belgium's 1-0 win against Canada and Netherlands' 2-0 win against Senegal.

England beat Iran 6-2 in their opening clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022, while the USA drew 1-1 against Wales earlier this week. Going into the clash, the star-studded Three Lions are favourites to win the game, but upsets have been routine in the Qatar edition of the showpiece tournament.

"I thought Peter Drury will commentate this one, I'm disappointed," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Would have preferred Peter Drury to be the commentator for this game!"

A third fan of the poetic commentator noted, "Can we get Peter Drury just for this one?" while a fourth remarked, "Peter Drury not on Commentary duties for what might be a cracker of a match... I'm disappointed."

Also read: Ecuador prays for Valencia after hero suffers injury post historic feat in World Cup 2022 draw vs Netherlands

Here's a look at some of the other reactions: