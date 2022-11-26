Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No Peter Drury for England vs USA clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 disappoints fans of poetic commentator

    Football enthusiasts were on Friday disappointed not to hear the voice of Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, during the Qatar World Cup 2022 clash between England and USA.

    football No Peter Drury for England vs USA clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 disappoints fans of poetic commentator snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 12:46 AM IST

    Premier League supporters know the value of the renowned Peter Drury's voice and commentary during a pivotal game. He is currently the most insightful and poetic football expert. Since the 54-year-old relocated to provide his voice to American viewers at the start of the league season this year, he has been sorely missed by many fans worldwide.

    Also read: Qatar trolled after becoming 1st host in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches

    Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury was expected to take the mic for Friday's high-octane England vs USA clash at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. However, not hearing the veteran commentator's voice behind the mic disappointed fans. The poetic genius had earlier commentated during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, Belgium's 1-0 win against Canada and Netherlands' 2-0 win against Senegal.

    England beat Iran 6-2 in their opening clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022, while the USA drew 1-1 against Wales earlier this week. Going into the clash, the star-studded Three Lions are favourites to win the game, but upsets have been routine in the Qatar edition of the showpiece tournament.

    "I thought Peter Drury will commentate this one, I'm disappointed," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Would have preferred Peter Drury to be the commentator for this game!"

    A third fan of the poetic commentator noted, "Can we get Peter Drury just for this one?" while a fourth remarked, "Peter Drury not on Commentary duties for what might be a cracker of a match... I'm disappointed."

    Also read: Ecuador prays for Valencia after hero suffers injury post historic feat in World Cup 2022 draw vs Netherlands

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football fifa world cup 2022 Qatar trolled after becoming 1st hosts in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches snt

    Qatar trolled after becoming 1st host in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches

    football Ecuador prays for enner Valencia after hero suffers injury post historic feat in World Cup 2022 draw vs Netherlands snt

    Ecuador prays for Valencia after hero suffers injury post historic feat in World Cup 2022 draw vs Netherlands

    football Heartbreak for Brazilians after injured Neymar ruled of remaining Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage games snt

    Heartbreak for Brazilians after injured Neymar ruled of remaining Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage games

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC go top of table after breezing past NorthEast United FC in 3-1 win; fans overjoyed snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC go top of table after breezing past NorthEast United FC in 3-1 win; fans overjoyed

    football Fans pray Diego Maradona spirit guides Lionel messi Argentina to win over Mexico at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Seeking divine intervention! Fans pray Maradona's spirit guides Argentina to win over Mexico at World Cup 2022

    Recent Stories

    football fifa world cup 2022 Qatar trolled after becoming 1st hosts in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches snt

    Qatar trolled after becoming 1st host in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches

    football Ecuador prays for enner Valencia after hero suffers injury post historic feat in World Cup 2022 draw vs Netherlands snt

    Ecuador prays for Valencia after hero suffers injury post historic feat in World Cup 2022 draw vs Netherlands

    football Heartbreak for Brazilians after injured Neymar ruled of remaining Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage games snt

    Heartbreak for Brazilians after injured Neymar ruled of remaining Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage games

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC go top of table after breezing past NorthEast United FC in 3-1 win; fans overjoyed snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC go top of table after breezing past NorthEast United FC in 3-1 win; fans overjoyed

    football Fans pray Diego Maradona spirit guides Lionel messi Argentina to win over Mexico at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Seeking divine intervention! Fans pray Maradona's spirit guides Argentina to win over Mexico at World Cup 2022

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon