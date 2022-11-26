Qatar trolled after becoming 1st host in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches

The Netherlands and Ecuador 1-1 draw resulted in the host nation Qatar being the first team to exit the FIFA World Cup 2022 in less than a week since the showpiece event kickstarted.

It's been only six days since the FIFA World Cup 2022 started in Qatar, and the hosts have already been knocked out of the showpiece event. The Netherlands and Ecuador 1-1 draw on Friday resulted in the host nation Qatar being the first team to exit the World Cup. The tie handed the Dutch and Ecuador each one point, bringing them to four points in Group A, and it gave Qatar no points after their previous 3-1 loss against Senegal.

Qatar, which was awarded the hosting rights of World Cup 2022 in 2010, has faced the heat from fans worldwide for their workers' rights violations and their homophobic stance. Two days before the tournament, Qatari officials also ensured FIFA enforced a ban on the sale of alcohol in the eight stadiums during the tournament, sparking a massive outburst. Despite all this, spectators thronged the venues with full spirit and enjoyed great football action. However, for the hosts, Qatar, the tournament is over, and the Gulf nation has become the first host in the history of the World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches.

Following Qatar's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, several social media users trolled the Gulf nation, with some even posting memes and jokes to mock their early exit.

"Cheated to get to host it in the first place. Serves them right," said one Twitter user, while another added, "They should have focused on football and not banning rainbow colours."

A third football enthusiast noted, "Can't wait to never have to watch this country participate in another World Cup game ever again." A fourth user remarked, "12 years of preparation. Thousands of people dying for the sake of it. $220 billion spent (more than all the other 21 World Cup editions combined btw). Postponed to the winter bc of the heat. All that just to remind me of Albania on an average international break."

